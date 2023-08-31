In a few weeks I am going to fly overseas on a retreat. Flying is one of those experiences many do not care for. After all, you are walking onto a plane that is highly complex, trusting that all who serviced this craft did their jobs diligently: every bolt, every latch, every connection must be within tolerances.
Next is the pilot. This is one profession that cannot have an off day. We walk onto this craft knowing that we are truly passengers, helpless to do anything to help ourselves throughout the journey, putting our lives in the hands of men and women whom we do not know, but have, we hope, done their job with expertise.
Helplessness is an uneasy feeling. Most of us will do anything to avoid such a situation. Usually when we do find ourselves “along for the ride” and helpless, we try to busy ourselves with something that might take our mind off being helpless. We may eat, drink, work on our laptops, maybe even sleep. If things get too bad, we might even resort to prayer.
Having prayer as our last resort really bugs me as a pastor. We use religion as the “if all else fails break glass” ... and pray. Keeping faith as a last resort betrays our belief in God. We seem to like keeping religion at arm’s length while times are good, all the while when times get beyond our control we pray.
Many will look at today’s world and we see it beyond our control. We don’t like it, so we busy ourselves with other pastimes, and do our best to ignore the mess that is modern culture. We hear of “other” people getting fired because of their faith, others being harassed because of the same, still others made to be silent for fear their families might be attacked. We truly feel as if we are just passengers in this life, hoping that whoever is flying this plane knows what they are doing after all.
As a fellow passenger on this flight of life, I say it is time to pray. Not because we are helpless and have no other recourse, but because prayer is a trusty tool that God has given us to fix bad situations. I think it is obvious that we have gotten out of practice in prayer, as times have been good for half a century. So, let’s get reminded.
Prayer does not have to be formal, but it is certainly OK if it is. Prayer can be done in any situation, but God would prefer you be in quiet surroundings, able to concentrate on your conversation with the Almighty. Prayer should be frequent, daily, even multiple times a day. Monastics over the last two centuries have found that morning, mid-morning, noon, mid-afternoon, evening and bedtime are great times to stop and pray.
Now of course many of us work, and don’t have hours in a day to stop and pray. That is OK, as prayer can be short — 5 minutes will do nicely; however, once a day you should devote 30 minutes to pray. Pray known prayers like the “Our Father,” pray from scripture as you read or just pray from the heart. Let God know your concerns and be persistent! Prayer is not a vending machine; just because you put the time in once does not mean you will instantly get your result.
Pray and listen.
God will speak, but only when you are ready to hear. This is why you need a quiet place; God speaks in soft and quiet voice. As you listen, you will find that God has things for you to do. Be open to God changing your life through prayer.
Listen and obey.
When we practice prayer, listen to God and obey, we find hope, even in the worst situations. Feeling helpless? Pray. Need hope? Listen to God. Want to help? Follow what God tells you to do.
