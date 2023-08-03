Is it the broken world that makes mistakes, or is it God?
We can be easily confused by our reality. We look at the world and beyond and know that it was not just an accident of eternal elements that happened to crash in the middle of an infinite void of nothing, creating all we know. I think all, even our wisest scientists, look around and know something started all this. But then we look at the things that happen in our lives and we wonder how whoever created all this can let these horrible things happen. War, disease, addiction, child abuse ... I think that is enough to remind us of this broken world.
The Christian explanation goes something like this. God created so that he could share his love. But God did not want mankind to be programmed to love him in return, he wanted this love to come as a free choice. So, he let an evil one loose on his newly minted creation. This sounds like a terrible idea, who would allow a snake in their nursery? God had a plan. He would only allow this snake to bite ... if mankind ask him to. He could not sneak up and bite anyone, they had to approve. If only rattle snakes and copperheads were so polite! The evil one, the snake, quickly found this unbearable ... as he really wanted to inflict some pain, so he decided he would start to whisper in the ear of God’s new creation. He would mainly tell truth but lace it with lies. Just enough truth to make it seem believable, but then enough of a lie to allow the man to want to be snake bit.
His plan worked flawlessly.
Man was snake bit, and with that one fall, the rest of creation fell with him. You see, we broke creation and, what’s more, we break it more and more with each time that we listen to the evil one and do something that God explicitly told us not to do. After a while of making bad decisions, our life is what we might define as bearable, but we learn to mask the pain with retail therapy, drugs, alcohol, and sex. We know this is all bad for us, but we just can’t see any way to change. Eventually we get so far off God’s path that what was good is bad, what was white is black, what was male is female; everything just seems undefinable. We live in chaos.
And then we wonder why things are so messed up ... how could God allow all this to happen?
All the while the snake is laughing, as he knows that it is us that makes all the evil. He laughs more because he knows we could stop it at any moment, as the name of Jesus stops him cold in his slithery path.
God makes no mistakes. Mankind certainly does. If things look bleak, chaotic, and depressing, let us look in the mirror. Let us return to the garden. God’s way is perfect and it’s about time we got back to that path.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.