When I was in college, I was an architecture student. My third year I was assigned to read “The Fountainhead” by Ayn Rand. I found it a good read and got interested in her other works; it did not take me long to find her greatest work, “Atlas Shrugged.”
As a young college student, I found her take on individualism intriguing. As a young man I was like most kids, bullet proof. I could do what I wanted on my own, and I was not looking for any help from anyone.
Fast forward 15 years, and I had finally followed God’s call for my life. I had gone to seminary and was working my second calling as a youth pastor for a large church in Fort Worth. My boss walked into my office one day, casually looked at my bookshelf and instantly became angry. He had seen my edition of “Atlas Shrugged.” He went on for what seemed to be forever on the facts that Ayn Rand was an atheist, and her teaching on individualism was totally against Christian theology. Since it had been years since I read “Atlas Shrugged,” honestly, I had not thought of the book’s content — it was just one of the many books I carried job to job. He was right, of course.
Individuality is anti-Christian; we are meant to live in community, just as our triune God lives in eternal community with God the Son and God the Holy Ghost. I quickly removed the book, as it was plain that it was the book or me that was leaving that church.
Fast forward to the present (well, almost), a few months ago. I was walking our church parking lot, as we were having a rummage sale. The book table was not getting a lot of attention, as most folks have gone digital. There in the pile, I caught eye of Atlas Shrugged. An older volume. Instantly, I thought of that lecture I was given so many years ago about its un-Christian message, so I passed it by. Not five steps down the parking lot, I thought ... that was an old edition ... which edition was it? I went back. It was a first edition, for sale for $5. I bought it and pledged to pay the church the actual price for it.
I started thinking about the book, now that I owned a copy, a first edition no less. I remembered Rand’s teaching on individuality, and wondered how I could have been so taken with such an idea. But then I thought of the ending. To escape a tyrannical government, Rand suggested that all the “productive” individuals in her fictional society should band together and leave society and their businesses, effectually shutting down commerce. Atlas, the mythical character that holds the world, shrugged, and the government had to take notice. Interesting that an author who espoused individualism answered her fictional problem by working in community.
This gave me pause. Today our society praises the individual. We are cut from the herd of humanity into smaller groups, “special interest” groups. We are democrats, republicans, liberals, and conservatives, and I don’t have room to list all the denominations of faith. The devil loves the individual, because they are easiest to capture, as no bully likes a group.
The only thing we share is fear that one individual can’t change what ails our society. And we would be right. This frustrates us and causes a lot of stress and anger; so many today feel helpless and angry. But what if we took a page out of “Atlas Shrugged?” The powerful keep their power because we give them the money. We consume.
What if we shrugged? One of the central teachings of God is to live a simple life. If all believers obeyed scripture, we would buy only what we need. The United States has approximately 332 million people, of which about 63% are Christian (that number is about 210 million faithful). Imagine if all those heeded God’s command and lived simply, humbly. The powerful would have no more money, and therefore no more power. Communities have power; Christian communities have God’s power. Let us act in community and refuse to act as an individual consumer, fueling all that is wrong with society.
