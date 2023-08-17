Are we persistent about the faith? Growing up, I was told repeatedly that good company does not talk about politics, nor religion. These were things that we should just keep to ourselves. With the advent of talk radio, everyone is now talking about politics. So much for polite company. This causes a great deal of strife between acquaintances, friends, and even family. I find it interesting how we will fight over politics but still leave religion as the taboo subject that nobody in polite company will speak of.
One of the issues we have is the fracturing of Christianity. Christians spend most of their time bickering about theology, instead of battling secularism. St. Paul knew his Jewish opposition well, and he knew what divided the Jews. He pitted the Sadducees against the Pharisees during his trial in front of the Sanhedrin. Paul was put on trial for his belief in Christ, but all he had to do to avoid execution was to bring up the afterlife, as the Sadducees did not believe in it, and chaos ensued. Any atheist could divide a group of Christians simply by bringing up the sacraments or the reformation. This being said, I do believe that most Christians could band together in the political realm, as theological divides really take place in how we worship, not the kerygma of what we believe.
When confronted with the latest lifestyle, or even the latest hallucination that defies faith and science, we fail to bring up God and His wishes for our lives. We are afraid because we know that the opposition will either divide us using Paul’s tactics, or simply discount us as believers in myths. We are told that we must acknowledge and approve of something that is not visible or real in others, all while our own faith is discounted because it is not tangible and therefore not real.
We must be persistent. All Christians can stand up and testify to what God has done for their lives, and what’s more how living His law instead of our own creed has helped us beyond measure. Why do we shy away? Why do we let those who have invented their own god dismiss the one true God? We are called to be persistent, never backing down. Let them call us all sorts of names, let them do their worst, we will not be the first persecuted Christians and I fear we will not be the last.
You know the faith. If you do not, make certain your church teaches you the faith. When you understand why you follow God, then hold to that belief. Christians, we are stronger in numbers. Don’t squabble over inter-denominational issues — the wolf is at the door.
Why do we allow others to teach our children secular values? Maybe our kids should decide their own course? Every baptism service should include a promise by the parents to bring their children up Christian. My kids certainly did not have a choice. And when they and others ask, “Why Christianity?” we should turn the question on them. Who made you? What did that creator have in mind for you? Whatever their reply, that is their religion. Then let them know of the God you worship, and what He has done for your life.
This may create a stalemate, or so it would seem. But those who are straying from God’s will have nothing but pain and sorrow in their lives. Those who stay true will rely on God, as He helps them through all that the world can throw at them. That abiding faith will draw those worshipping other gods to us. That is the beacon that cannot be hid. We simply must have faith and be persistent.
