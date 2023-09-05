The Railroaders on Sunday night clinched their third consecutive playoff berth in team history with a win over the Sioux Falls Canaries. In doing so, the Railroaders secured the final spot in the East Division Playoffs.
The Railroaders will host the Chicago Dogs Wednesday night at La Moderna Field in Game 1 of the East Divisional Round. First pitch is scheduled for 7:06 p.m. Games 2 and 3 of the series will be played at Impact Field in Rosemont, Illinois. Elsewhere in the East Division, Milwaukee has elected to take on the Kane County Cougars in the first round.
Tickets for Wednesday’s home playoff game can be purchased online at ilovetexasbaseball.com, in person at the stadium, or by calling the ticket office at 817-945-8705. Tickets are $7 each. It will also be $1 Hot Dog Night.
The game will also be broadcast live on aabaseball.tv and the Railroaders Broadcast Network. The pregame show will start at 6:45pm.
