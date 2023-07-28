Area Purple Heart recipients will be honored Aug. 7 at Cleburne’s American Legion Post 50, 313 Chambers St.
The event, which includes cookies, punch and snacks, is from 4-6 p.m.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend the event to honor and visit with Purple Heart veterans.
Cleburne’s AL Post 50 and Alvarado American Legion Post 426 partnered to host the event as did American Legion Auxiliary units 50 in Cleburne and 426 in Alvarado.
“Inasmuch as Johnson County has a large number of combat veterans and surely has a large number of Purple Heart recipients, we’re extending invitations to county residents who have received a Purple Heart Medal due to combat injury,” ALA Unit 50 PR Chairwoman Marty Peters said. “That invitation goes for their family members to join us at the post as well.
“Recipients are invited to wear their medals proudly or bring them to display along with other military memorabilia to display and share with patriotic members and guests.”
Purple Heart Day, observed every Aug. 7 in the U.S., commemorates the establishment in 1782 of the Badge of Military Merit. George Washington created that award to honor soldiers for their distinguished actions in battle. The Purple Heart was not used after the Revolutionary War until its restoration in 1931 with a new design. It is awarded to any member of the U.S. Armed Forces who has been wounded or killed, or died as the result of a wound in battle, or for any other purpose as designated the president of the United States.
AL officials stressed the importance of honoring veterans
“Aug. 7 of each year it is our patriotic duty to remember and recognize those people willing to serve our country no matter the price,” AL Post 50 Commander Allen Buckles said. “It is our honor to take this time just to shake their hands and say, ‘Thank you’ to each of them.
“This reception gives us and members of the public an opportunity to meet these courageous veterans that have been recognized for being wounded in military service.”
ALA Unit 50 President Candy Maples agreed.
“The public is invited and we hope they attend and join in this tribute,” Maples said. “After all, honoring our veterans is why we were formed almost 100 years ago.”
For information on the event, call 817-645-6053 or 817-475-2885.
