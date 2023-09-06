Johnson County residents can expect a lower property tax rate in the upcoming fiscal year, a rate lowered by 7.2%.
An official vote on the proposed rate is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday in the Johnson County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St. in Cleburne.
The rate as proposed lowers the county's property tax from 41.5 cents per $100 of valuation to 38.5 cents per $100.
Accompanying the proposed tax cut is the commissioners decision made earlier this year to increase the homestead exemption from 1% to 3%.
The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Commissioners credit economic growth and conservative budgeting for making possible their ability to cut the tax rate over the past several years.
Because of growth, and other factors, the county should collect more revenue over this year in the upcoming fiscal year even at the lower tax rate.
The county's general fund revenue, for example, realized about $66.1 million this year but is projected to collect about $69.8 million in the coming year, County Judge Chris Boedeker said during budget talks last month.
"What that means is we would be taking about $625,000 more in property taxes from existing properties than we did [in the current fiscal year]," Boedeker said. "Then $4.2 million from all the new construction you see all around you is funding everything new w'ere doing in this budget. Everything in terms of an increase, more than 100% of the increase is funded by new construction."
Although the official vote on the tax rate won't come until Monday, commissioners earlier this week voted to adopt the budget for the new fiscal year. A public comment opportunity held before commissioners voted attracted no speakers.
The new budget includes salary increases for employees, the hiring of several new positions as well as the purchase of county vehicles and other equipment.
