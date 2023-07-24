Attendees of Wednesday’s quarterly luncheon of the Johnson County Builders Association received updates on property tax challenges and county projects underway or planned.
Hundley Hydraulic Sales & Services owner Craig Hundley discussed property tax while Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain and Burleson Mayor Chris Fletcher showcased county projects.
The state’s current property tax system is destroying lives and future generations, Hundley said.
“A system set up by our very own elected officials to never allow you to own a home and a system to breakup the family farm for more tax dollars,” Hundley said.
Private property ownership is central to a free society, Hundley said. Therefor, no tax should have the power to leave people homeless, he added.
Property tax reform measures have done little toward alleviating the problem, Hundley said, and called for abolition of the system.
“I have paid off two homes and a farm in Johnson County,” Hundley said. “But the sad realization set in that even though I piad my debt to the mortgage company, the truth is that I actually rent my home and farm from the central appraisal district. That’s when I decided to dedicate myself to eliminating property tax.
“I have been working with many other like-minded activists over the past four years seeking viable alternatives to ad valorem property tax and associated property seizures and fines associated with non-payment.”
Hundley asked audience members to imagine Texas as the first state to eliminate property and franchise taxes.
“Would businesses relocate here like there was a gold rush?” Hundley said. “Yes, they would. Would millions of job seekers do the same?”
The Texas Public Policy Foundation estimated that pro-growth numbers in Texas, within five years of eliminating property taxes, would create up to $63 billion in personal income and 337,400 new jobs, Hundley said.
“Sadly, we keep trying to patch our perpetual property tax problems with relief and reform schemes,” Hundley said. “They have always failed, and property tax has only gotten worse.”
Hundley stressed that he believes in paying his fair share for necessary and legitimate government services.
“But I tell you, there is a better way to collect tax dollars than holding our private property for ransom,” Hundley said.
Hundley called also for an end of wasteful spending on the part of governmental agencies.
“Gov. Greg Abbott himself stated in 2019 that property tax itself is unfair,” Hundley said. “Any amount. What it boils down to is the government owns it, not you.
“That’s why we are trying to shift from a property tax system to a consumption tax system, so you control what you pay.”
Such hopes are more than academic, Hundley said as he went on to tell the story of a Grandview woman facing the very real possibility of losing her family farm because of property tax burdens.
“Those are the kind of problems going on right here in Johnson County, and I hear these stories every night,” Hundley said.
Hundley concluded by quoting former presidents John Adams, Calvin Coolidge and others on the importance of property rights.
“Can you imagine the economic boom in our state is property tax, the central appraisal districts and their inflated appraisals were eliminated,” Hundley said. “Everyone could own a home and could never be forced from it. We would never be able to keep up with the economic boom to the housing industry.”
County primed for growth
Johnson County is the 16th fastest growing county in the U.S., Cain said.
“With that growth coming and the partnerships of working together, we’re creating opportunities for our communities, our county and our residents,” Cain said.
Cain praised local and outside builders for their part in fueling that growth.
Fletcher stressed the value of partnerships between county and city officials, business leaders and residents.
“There’s no way we could manage this kind of growth as individual towns,” Fletcher said. “It’s not going to happen unless we create a voice for Johnson County.”
Fletcher spoke of opportunities brought about by the placement of county and city officials on various area and state boards, especially those addressing transportation issues.
“In the past, Johnson County has been kind of the red-headed stepchild or North Texas,” Cain said. “Not anymore. Folks are paying attention in North Texas to Johnson County.
“In the past the county tended to get the bread crumbs when it came to road projects with the focus being on Plano and other cities in the east side of the Metromess. Roads are the lifeblood to communities, and thanks to Chris and others we now have leadership roles on these transportation boards.”
Fletcher spoke of plans in the offing to add two additional lanes to Johnson County’s portion of the Chisholm Trail Parkway as well as planned improvements for Texas 174, County Road 1187 and the congested bridge at Farm-to-Market Road 916 and Interstate 35W.
Fletcher spoke too of Craftmasters, a private school set to establish in Burleson that will offer nine disciplines mainly in the building trade but other degree programs as well.
The school, other campuses are planned in other parts of the country, also plans to establish their home office here ands ultimately invest $150 million in capital improvements. Craftmasters students and staff plan to construct 3,000 new homes in the county over the coming years and predicts enrollment of 5,000 students by 2031.
Burleson, Fletcher said, is already at work on access roads to the planned campus and working with local businesses and individuals on funding scholarships to the school.
Equally exciting, Fletcher said, is Chisholm Summit, a 915-acre build out of 3,066 homes to be built around more than 100 acres of park land. Road, water and sewer improvements are underway with completion of the initial homes expected in 2025.
Cain spoke of city road work and infrastructure improvements completed and ongoing in Cleburne over the past several years including work underway to double the capacity of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Cain summed the era extant as a great day in Cleburne and a great day in Johnson County.
