Cleburne High School 2023 Homecoming festivities will begin Thursday, starting with the annual parade, beginning at 6 p.m.
The Homecoming Parade will follow the same route as in previous years, starting at the north end of the CHS campus at Harlin Drive. The route map is posted on the Cleburne ISD website at c-isd.com/students-families/homecoming.
The Homecoming cavalcade will be led by the Golden Pride Band and Jackets Head Baseball Coach Ross Taylor, 2023 CHS Ex-Students Association Homecoming Parade Marshal. Alumni honorees also include Coming Home Queen Vicki Whitehouse Svendsen, CHS Class of 1968, and Wall of Fame Inductee Dale Hannah, CHS Class of 1971.
Parade entries will include CHS Homecoming Queen nominees Crystal Alvarez, Ambri Coward, Leighla Diaz, Mia Neaves, Judit Paz, Jackie Resendiz, Marianna Sierra and Mariana Silva, along with floats and walking groups from campuses across the district and the community as well as CHS teams and student organizations.
Following the parade will be the Community Pep Rally in the Jeff D. Cody Arena at CHS. Led by the Jacket Cheerleaders, all the Homecoming honorees will be introduced in between performances by the CHS Showstoppers Dance Team and the Golden Pride.
Because of ongoing drought conditions and in compliance with the burn ban in place, the traditional Homecoming Bonfire will not be staged. The CHS Student Council, working with fellow campus organizations, has planned a series of activities in conjunction with the evening pep rally.
“In an effort to keep our high school traditions strong, while complying with the burn ban, this year’s Community Pep Rally will feature food trucks, carnival games and bounce houses,” Student Council Sponsor Terrie Walker said. “This event will also serve as an effort to raise funds for the Maui, Hawaii school districts that have been impacted by the devastating fires that swept across their island.
“We are calling our fundraiser ‘Maui Strong.’ We began our effort with the sale of Maui Strong t-shirts, with all proceeds from that and the evening’s activities going to their schools.”
Friday’s Homecoming football game set for 7 p.m. will have the Jackets taking on the Granbury Pirates in their first district meet-up of the season. Tickets to the game will only be sold online at c-isd.com/departments/athletics/tickets. For more information, call the CISD Athletic Department at 817-202-1250.
The Ex-Students Association honorees will be presented in pre-game ceremonies starting at 6:30 p.m. Nominees for Homecoming Queen will be presented during halftime ceremonies during which the 2023 winner will be crowned by 2022 Queen Bianca O’Bryant, who is now attending The University of Texas.
For more information on the Community Pep Rally and the Maui Strong fundraiser, email twalker2@c-isd.com.
