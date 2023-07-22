The 131st Johnson County Pioneers and Old Settlers Reunion kicks off Aug. 30 in Alvarado.
One of the largest events of its kind in Texas, the Pioneers and Old Settlers Reunion traces its beginnings to 1892, when local farmer and newspaper correspondent John James (1852-27) proposed the idea to some of his neighbors. Although met with initial rejection, James, together with some fellow newspaper writers, organized a picnic at Elm Grove in June 1893. Those in attendance voted to form an organization to oversee plans for an annual reunion.
The first official Johnson County Pioneers and Old Settlers Reunion was held July 27-28, 1893, at Gathings Park northeast of Cleburne, with more than 2,000 people in attendance. Subsequent reunions were held in Alvarado, Grandview, Venus and Cleburne, until the organization purchased land at this site for a permanent reunion campground.
The first pavilion, built here in 1906, was later destroyed in a tornado, and the second one burned in 1965. It was replaced by a larger structure in 1966. Through the years, the reunion has grown to attract more than 10,000 participants to such events as carnivals; parades; queen, baby and fiddle contests; and musical concerts.
The first event to kick off the week is the Parade. Line up begins at the downtown Square and kicks off at 6 p.m. The parade ends at the Pioneers and Old Settlers Reunion, 111 Reunion Drive in Alvarado. The deadline to register is Aug. 20. For information, email parade_jcposr@yahoo.com.
Following the parade, the first night of the carnival begins at the reunion grounds, with live music, food and entertainment.
Queen Contest
On Aug. 30, the Queen Contest begins at 8 p.m. The contest is open to 15- to 21-year-old women who have never been married or pregnant or have any visible tattoos. Contestants must wear slippers at least 2-inch heels for the contest and rehearsal. Rehearsal begins at 1 p.m. Aug. 27.
Either contestants or the sponsor must be located in Johnson County. Only one contestant per sponsor. Entry fee is $25 for sponsors. Dress is formal and each girl is to have a corsage furnished by her sponsor.
A queen, first and second runners-up will be chosen. The queen will receive $100 and a trophy and will be eligible for a $1,000 scholarship. The runners-up each receive $75.
Each contestant will fill out a statement about her hobbies, aspirations, interests and anything interesting about her, including previous titles held.
For information, or to enter, call Nancy Owen at 817-475-1403 or email jcosreunionqueen@yahoo.com for an entry packet for sponsor information.
Baby Contest
The annual Baby Contest begins with opening ceremony at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 31.
There are two age groups — walking to 3 years old and 3-6 years old. Boys and girls groups will be available for each age. The child must be able to walk across the stage unassisted while wearing shoes.
Each group is limited to 100 entries. There is no entry fee, and winners of each group receive $25 and a trophy. The deadline for entry is 5 p.m. Aug. 27.
Children may be dressed however the parent pleases, but the week’s theme is ’50s Sockhop.
Bake Off
New this year, a Bake Off will be held Sept. 2 for all ages. Cakes, cookies and pies may be entered, and each person can enter multiple entries.
Entry fee is $10 for the first item and $5 for each additional item. Divisions include adult and kids (ages 6-14).
All items must be totally homemade and a copy of the recipe must be submitted. Children should do all of the preparation and baking with adult supervision.
Bring items in disposable dishes from 9-10:30 a.m. to the reunion grounds. Judging will be done by local restaurant and bakery owners. The baked items become the property of JCPOSR and will be sold to raise money for the association.
Adult division grand prize is a Kitchen-Aid stand mixer. Ribbons and other prizes will be awarded. Children will be awarded ribbons and/or cash prizes.
Winners must be present to win, with announcement from 1-1:30 p.m. For information, call Lynette York at 817-774-7453.
First Responder Tribute
The third annual First Responder Tribute will be held Sept. 2. Each Johnson County police and fire department is asked to choose an outstanding responder from their department to be honored.
The chosen responders will be honored onstage with a plaque with the mayor of their city and chief of their department.
“I am honored and humbled being chosen to facilitate this part of our annual Reunion and I am truly happy to be able to meet these amazing heroes,” said Jameye Jones, who serves on the reunion board.
Sponsorships of many different levels are available for every activity of the week. For information, email parade_jcposr@yahoo.com.
