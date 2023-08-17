The Cleburne High School Ex-Students Association is seeking nominations for Parade Marshal, Coming Home Queen and the Wall of Fame Award in preparation for homecoming festivities Sept. 14-15.
The Parade Marshal recognition can include individuals who might not have graduated from Cleburne High School yet reflect the spirit of the Yellow Jackets through their dedication to the high school and support of students. Nominations for the Coming Home Queen and Wall of Fame Award are limited to CHS alumni.
“Our primary focus in presenting these awards is to recognize graduates who represented the pride and heritage of Cleburne High School when they were students and have continued to bring honor to their school and community,” said Shaylynn McDonald, a member of the Ex-Students Association Homecoming committee. “There are so many candidates worthy of these honors — and we need to hear about them through nominations from their classes, friends, families and the community. We have already received several nominations, but we would like to add to that.”
Nominations should provide specific information on the candidate including their year of graduation from CHS and involvement as a student, along with their current bio. The Wall of Fame honor may also be presented in memoriam.
Deadline for nominations is Aug. 31 and may be emailed to shaylynnmc@yahoo.com or delivered to the Cleburne ISD Central Offices, 505 N. Ridgeway, Suite 100, Cleburne, TX 76033.
Homecoming celebrations will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 with the CHS homecoming parade, to be followed by the community pep rally. Plans for the homecoming bonfire will be announced closer to the event and will be determined by drought conditions at that time. The Sept. 15 homecoming football game kicks off at 7 p.m. as Cleburne takes on Granbury. The presentation of the Ex-Students Association honorees will be conducted in pre-game ceremonies.
