Meals on Wheels North Central Texas is in urgent need of volunteers and support. According to Meals on Wheels America, 1 in 4 Americans are 60 years old or older, and about 12,000 more turn 60 each day. With the increase in senior population, comes an increase in needs for services.
Meals on Wheels North Central Texas relies on an army of volunteers and donors to serve older adults across Johnson, Ellis, Navarro, Somervell and Hood counties. Each day, Monday through Friday, hundreds of volunteers mobilize across 3,401 square miles, delivering a nutritious meal, a smile and more to older adults in their communities.
But right now, MOWNCT needs your help! They are in need of volunteers in all five counties to help ensure every older adult who needs our services can receive them.
To sign up, visit mownct.mowscheduler.com/volunteerapplication and fill out an application.
All volunteers must have a valid driver’s license, auto insurance, personal transportation, pass a background check and complete our volunteer training.
