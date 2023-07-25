Meals on Wheels North Central Texas Development Director Lisa Deese stressed the organization’s need for volunteers and donations during Thursday’s Cleburne Rotary Club luncheon.
Deese also encouraged all to attend Thursday’s upcoming open house and unveiling of MOWNCT’s new administrative office and training complex.
MOWNCT ranks among Johnson County’s largest and oldest local non-profit agencies, a distinction mostly positive though not without challenges, Deese said.
“It’s great in so many ways, but not without its challenges,” Deese said. “Because, a lot of times, when people think of Meals on Wheels they think, ‘Oh, they’re okay. They don’t need any help.’
“But we do need volunteers to help us serve those meals and need donations for those meals for our seniors we serve.”
The COVID-19 pandemic further aggravated those challenges.
“It was tough,” Deese said. “We had pickup locations in every community we served and our volunteers would meet us there then deliver food to their neighbors.
“During the pandemic, when the state said we couldn’t use volunteers to deliver the meals, we had to flip the switch and turn everything into frozen once-a-week deliveries delivered by staff.”
For Deese, that entailed a 103 mile route consuming seven plus hours in addition to the office work she and her fellow administrators still had to keep up with. Deese said she didn’t mind making deliveries but assured that she and the other administrators breathed huge sighs of relief once the state relaxed restrictions on volunteers.
“But, most of the volunteers we had before Covid were older, many of them retired,” Deese said. “So, once we were able to use volunteer drivers again a lot of them were like, ‘Yeah, I’m not sure I’m ready to come back yet.’
“So we’ve had to do a whole new volunteer recruitment effort since then.”
Rising costs for food, and everything else, have increased the need for donations as well.
As has increased need. MOWNCT began in 1974 in Cleburne as the Johnson County Committee of Aging after which several name changes followed through the organization’s current appellation.
The organization now serves the counties of Johnson, Ellis, Navarro, Hood and Somervell delivering and providing roughly 1,000 meals per week. MOWNCT has returned to delivering hot meals to clients served five days a week.
That’s vital given that Texas ranks 6th in terms of senior hunger. Volunteers not only deliver meals, Deese added, but also serve as a friendly face and someone able to check in on their senior clients to ensure their wellbeing.
Volunteering for meal deliveries requires a valid drivers license and insurance, a personal vehicle, background check and completion of volunteer training.
Volunteers are also needed for in-office and other tasks.
New home
After calling a county-owned building in Cleburne home for more than 20 years, MOWNCT’s administrative offices have moved to a new location. Officials moved the organization’s distribution facility to the same location five years ago.
“Last year, we started a capital campaign to move our administrative and training offices next to the distribution center,” Deese said. “As we’ve added additional staff over the years we grew to where we had two or three people sharing a single office. We realized we needed our own admin and training facility and it made sense to do it right here in Cleburne.”
A come-and-go open house and unveiling is scheduled 2-4 p.m. Thursday at the new center at 203 Kimberly Drive.
Services
MOWNCT serves primarily seniors 60 and older most of whom are homebound and have little or no help otherwise although the organization also serves physically or mentally impaired clients. Short-term services are available for those recovering from serious illness or surgery.
A variety of meal options offer regular meals, vegetarian meals and medically tailored meals.
Other services include wellness checks, nutrition education, caregiver support and AniMeals among others.
Meals on Wheels is need based, not income based, Deese stressed.
“We service everyone from people in gated communities to people making $600 a month in Social Security.”
Deese highlighted MOWNCT’s upcoming golf tournament, the 37th such event, on Oct. 12 at Cleburne Golf Links. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities remain available.
Deese concluded by praising the Cleburne Rotary Club’s support and participation in MOWNCT throughout the years.
“So many of the faces in this room have been integral in the history of MOWNCT,” Deese said.
To request service, volunteer or make a donation, visit mownct.org or call 888-869-6325.
