As has been the case for several years running, investment in maintenance and repair of Cleburne streets continues. 2023 is no exception.
Cleburne City Council members on July 11 approved a contract with TexasBit for up to $1.5 million worth of street repairs. The resurfacing and other projects will cover about 3.3 miles of city streets, Public Works Director Jeremy Hutt said.
“In order to reinvest in our street system to help improve the roads throughout our community,” Hutt said.
Through an interlocal agreement with Fort Worth, the contract allows Cleburne to use TexasBit for large scale asphalt maintenance projects while at the same time realizing lower unit pricing, Hutt said. This thanks to Fort Worth’s contract, which is similar in nature but covers a much larger portion of streets in that city.
The contract covers work on 16 city streets in addition to miscellaneous Cleburne Cemetery streets.
The estimated cost of the project totals $1,319,548 with an additional $180,451 inserted into the contract to cover additional costs that may arise.
TexasBit previously performed street work in Cleburne from 2019 to present. In response to a question from Councilman Derek Weathers, Hutt said TexasBit repaired an average of about 4.5 miles of Cleburne roads each of those years.
“We get good service from them and they perform well,” Hutt said of the company. “Essentially, when all is said and done, these streets will have a brand new surface.
Hutt added that the street department’s goal is not necessarily to address the worst streets first, though those are addressed too, but rather to strategically focus on maintaining the city’s entire street system to extend their useful lives.
Money from the city’s General Capital Projects fund will pay for the project.
Council also approved Hutt’s request to buy 1,152 water meters from Master Meters at an amount not to exceed $313,829. Council members included funding for the meters in the current year’s budget.
The meters will be used for new installs and replacements as needed.
Council also awarded three facade grants during Tuesday’s meeting.
The city’s facade grant awards up to $5,000 in matching funds to business owners in the downtown district making exterior repairs or improvements to their buildings.
The first award went to JML Investments on West Henderson Street.
“The scope of work for this project includes power washing and repainting of the building exterior,” Cleburne Economic Development Manager Grady Easdon said. “Also, repair of an existing awning and re-striping of the parking lot.”
The project’s estimated cost totals $8,900 making JML eligible for $4,450 in city grants.
A neighboring building, also owned by JML, received $3,900 in matching funds on a $7,800 project that includes power washing, repainting and re-striping the parking lot.
Council also awarded a facade grant to Motor-Tech Corporation’s two adjoining buildings on North Main Street.
The work includes power washing, repainting, repair and replacement of outside trim, installation of two new signs and other projects.
The total cost of those projects comes to $11,265 making Motor-Tech eligible for $5,000 in grants.
Easdon noted that $17,182 remains available for additional grants in this fiscal year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.