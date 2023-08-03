After thanking his mother, Emily Mims, and stepfather, Joey Mims, first, of course, Robert Cash Pippin turned his attention to his namesake and grandfather, Robert Dollgener.
Dollgener founded Cleburne’s Boy Scout Troop 673 and for years served as the troop’s scoutmaster.
Pippin on Sunday became the latest Scout from the troop to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.
The ceremony, which about 100 attended, took place Sunday at Cleburne’s United Presbyterian Church, where troop meetings are held.
His grandfather, who has since passed away, introduced him to Scouting at a young age, Pippin said.
“His passion passed on to me at a young age,” Pippin said. “I remember working through the Scout handbook at his house when I was younger whether that was working on tying knots or just talking to him about his Scouting days.”
Dollgener found himself stationed at Fort Hood after being drafted into military service during the Vietnam War era. A general on base liked Dollgener’s idea of starting a Boy Scout troop, his grandson said.
“The general offered my grandpa the responsibility of being the scoutmaster of that troop, which he happily accepted,” Pippin said. “He founded Troop 126 there. After the war, he founded Troop 673 here and became the scoutmaster.
“He pursued his calling of teaching young mean leadership skills, citizenship skills and self confidence so they could become honest men.”
Although much of Dollgener’s scouting achievements occurred well before his grandson’s birth, Pippin, now 18, expressed pride in his grandfather’s legacy.
“My grandfather has truly shaped me into the man I am today,” Pippin said. “With his passion for scouting, I was able to reach this accomplishment. It’s something I will pass on to my own children as part of his legacy.”
Pippin, a recent Cleburne High School graduate, became involved in Scouting at a young age through Cub Scouts. He went on to earn 35 merit badges in addition to other awards and achievements on his path to Eagle Scout status.
“The toughest merit badge was probably communications because it involved a lot of public speaking, which I didn’t like much at the time,” Pippin said. “I’ve definitely gotten better since, but still get a little nervous. The merit badge I enjoyed the most was lifesaving. I liked the mix of swimming and life guarding and it was just awesome and fun to go through.”
Emily Mims beamed pride over the memory of her father and the accomplishments of her son.
“Cash is such an amazing kid,” Mims said. “He’s always made us proud and I feel like scouting has really helped mold him into the person that he is.”
Pippin, during his ceremony, thanked his mother for her support through the years.
“Driving me to meetings without a second thought,” Pippin said. “Always pushing me to do better and stick through till the end. I wouldn’t be up here today if it wasn’t for you. Thank you mom. I love you.”
Pippin also thanked all in attendance.
“In some way, shape or form you all helped me in pursuing this accomplishment whether that be through guidance and mentorship, friendship, helping out along the way or just being here, and I want to say I appreciate you all,” Pippin said.
Several Eagle Scouts, albeit all a bit older than Pippin, fellow Scouts, family members and friends at the ceremony.
Cleburne resident Jay Lewis, himself an Eagle Scout, spoke of the significance of achieving the Eagle rank.
Eagles, though present throughout the world, are never found in abundance, always rare and always superb specimens, Lewis said.
That explains, Lewis said, why the eagle is the national emblem of the United States and the highest award available to youth members of the Boy Scouts of America.
“In scouting, the eagle stands for strength of character and for knowledge of all phases of scouting,” Lewis said. “The eagle represents an understanding of community and nation, and a deep respect for the same.
“The eagle is a symbol of what a young man has done as well as what that young man will do, and will be, when he grows to manhood.”
Only 6% of Scouts reach the rank of Eagle, Lewis noted.
Cleburne resident Guy James spoke of the Eagle challenge, the foremost of which is to live with honor but also loyalty, courage, cheerfulness and a sense of service.
“You deserve much credit for having achieved scouting’s highest honor,” James told Pippin. “But wear your award with humility, every mindful that the Eagle Scout is looked up to as an example.”
James called in an honor to take part in Pippin’s Eagle Scout ceremony.
“His grandfather, Robert Dollgener, was my scoutmaster,” James said. “He had an amazing impact on my life too.”
Several Troop 673 Scouts lit candles during the ceremony in representation of the Scouting spirit and the rankings leading up to Eagle Scout status while Scoutmaster Gregory Wilson explained the significance of each.
Pastor Kenny Rigoulot of United Presbyterian officially award the Eagle Badge to Pippin, which Pippin’s mother pinned on him. An Eagle pin was presented to Pippin’s mother, a lapel pin to his stepfather and an Advisor Merit Pin to scouting leader Karen Whitney.
Rigoulot noted that he and Pippin share the same birthday date and that Sunday also marked Dollgener’s birthday.
“I couldn’t think of a more appropriate day to celebrate Cash’s incredible achievement,” Rigoulot said.
Rigoulot served as Pippin’s den leader during his Cub Scout days and assistant troop leader during his Boy Scout days.
Rigoulot called Dollgener an incredibly kind, extraordinary generous man who “embodied the best of what scouting has to offer.”
Rigoulot referenced both the notoriety and responsibility brought by achieving the rank of Eagle.
“You are charged to be a servant leader,” Rigoulot said. “Just as Jesus came not to be served but to serve, we are called to use our God given gifts and abilities to glorify God and bless others.
“Whatever you do, put your whole heart into it as if you’re blessing the Lord. Help to make this world a better place.”
For his Eagle project, Pippin designed and installed a flag pole and lighting at the Johnson County Precinct 1 Commissioners Facility.
“Just a good, incredible young man,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Rick Bailey said. “He got in touch with me and I liked the idea so he got out there and got it done. It turned out really nice. We can use all the young men like that we can get in the county and I’m expecting to see great things from him in the future.”
Longhorn Council Assistant District Field Services Director Ryan Thompson officially convened and closed the Court of Honor during which Pippin received his Eagle badge.
“It’s insanely impressive and awesome anytime you get to see one of these ceremonies,” Thompson said. “To reach the rank of Eagle you’re not only looking at the merit badges and all the other work and effort put in, but these kids give 150 to 300 hours of volunteer service working on their projects, which represents hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of volunteer service back into our communities.
“More important than that are the opportunities scouting brings to kids and parents to invest in time together.”
Pippin said tennis when asked about his hobbies outside of scouting. His mother was quick to set the record straight.
“He was captain of the tennis team, class president his senior year and in the top 10% of his class,” Emily Mims said.
Pippin said he plans to remain involved in Scouting as an adult. For now, however, he looks forward to the next chapter on his education.
“I’m getting ready to go to college this fall,” Pippin said. “Texas A&M where I plan to study engineering.”
