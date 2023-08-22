Both locally and abroad, area Lions Club members help distribute recycled eyeglasses to those in need in addition to recycled cell phones and digital hearing aids from Lions Club District 2E2’s Watauga facility.
The continued success of that mission depends upon donations and volunteers Lions District 2E2 Eyeglass Recycling Center Director Mike Lueckenhoff said.
Lueckenhoff, a member of the Colleyville Lions Club, discussed the center’s mission during Wednesday’s weekly luncheon of the Cleburne Lions Club.
“Generosity, dedication, volunteer support and hard work support the mission,” Lueckenhoff said.
District 2E2’s facility, which opened in 2013, previously functioned as a satellite facility of a similar Lions Club eyeglass recycling center in Midland. The Watauga location in 2023 gained 501(c)(3) public charity designation and began to operate independently of the Midland location.
Donations of eyeglasses or sunglasses, as well as cell phones and digital hearing aids, may be dropped at the center’s facility, 5621 Bunker Blvd. in Watauga from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays excluding federal holidays.
Several businesses throughout Cleburne and Johnson County have collection boxes as well, including the Times-Review at 108 S. Anglin St.
Used eyeglasses may be in any condition as those usable are passed on while those not are recycled.
The center distributed 15,362 eyeglass internationally and 1,875 nationally to those in need over the past two years.
“In 2022-23, eyeglasses were supplied to six missions in Central America, one to South America, four to Africa and two missions to Southeast Asia,” Lueckenhoff said.
The recycled glasses go to church and medical missions, Lueckenhoff added.
Volunteers are needed to assist with the process, which entails several steps, Lueckenhoff said.
Step 1 involves collecting and sorting donated eyeglasses.
“Sifting out glasses with broken, scratched or missing lenses,” Lueckenhoff said. “Missing nose pieces or damaged frames. Then checking lenses for single vision, bi-focal, tri-focal, prism or progressive lenses, or no prescription strength at all, such as demo and safety glasses.”
Non-prescription sunglasses and readers are separated out as well as are single-vision glasses by plastic or metal frames.
Step 2 involves washing and drying the glasses while Step 3 involves reading the lenses.
“That’s a third check of the lenses for non-prescription, single vision, bi-focal, tri-focal, prism or progressive lenses, or no prescription strength and then reading prescription glasses with a lensometer then marking the prescription strength of each lens, Lueckenhoff said.
Step 4 calls for a final sorting to check once more for broken or damaged pieces and the removal of glasses failing to meet the acceptance criteria.
Step 5 involves shipping and distribution of the glasses.
Glasses ready for missions are stored until that mission submits a request form of their needs.
“Glasses bound for the recycler are prepared for outbound processing,” Lueckenhoff said.
Those glasses go to a California facility, which pays District 2E2’s center 50 cents to $1 per pound of recyclable glasses. The center uses those funds to provide glasses to more in need.
About 19 Lions clubs in District 2E2 fill volunteer spots at the center as do Colleyville and Metroport National Charity Leagues, Second Saturday Mothers & Sons and Scholars & Athletes Serving Others.
In addition to those, members of church groups, colleges, high schools, corporate volunteer groups and others often help out.
Although several Cleburne Lions have volunteered to help at the center, Lueckenhoff urged all members to do so, and to recruit their family members and friends.
For information on donations or volunteering, visit 2e2erc.org or lionsclubs.org.
