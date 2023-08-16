It’s been a while, 400 years to be exact, since Cleburne and other parts of North Texas experienced a total solar eclipse. The last one listed for Dallas and surrounding areas occurred Oct. 23, 1623.
Which is why excitement is building as April 8 draws nearer when Cleburne, Hillsboro and areas adjacent will fall within the path of just such an eclipse.
“It’s been many years since the last one,” said Dr. Sagar Paudel, assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Hill College. “I’m eagerly looking forward to next year and the opportunity to see this rare wonder.”
Paudel discussed the upcoming eclipse during the Aug. 9 Cleburne Lions Club luncheon.
Hillsboro marks the optimal locale for experiencing the eclipse but Cleburne and Johnson County will make for prime viewing spots as well, Paudel said.
For most, four centuries must seem a bit of a wait between eclipses no doubt, Paudel added, but North Texas is actually on average.
“In average, total eclipses are visible every 400 years from any one place,” Paudel said. “That varies, of course. Some parts of Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky experienced total eclipse in 2017 and will experience one again next year.”
On the other hand, the wait for a total solar eclipse stretches much longer in other parts of the world, Paudel said.
“The last one in Los Angeles occurred May 22, 1724 and they won’t see another one until April 1, 3290,” Paudel said. “So a stretch of 1,565.9 years between the two occurrences.”
The path of an annular solar eclipse will cross a portion of Texas on Oct. 14 but, unfortunately, not the North Texas area.
A total solar eclipse, what we’ll see next year in Cleburne, occurs when the moon completely covers the sun, Paudel said, while an annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon obscures all but the outer ring of the sun.
Paudel added that a solar eclipse occurs when the moon blocks the sun from view while a lunar eclipse occurs when the earth’s shadow obscures the moon.
Although eclipses generally happen about every six months somewhere in the world opportunities to view them depend on the moon’s position relative to earth and the sun and location as per the eclipse path on earth, Paudel said.
“Two-thirds of the earth is covered in water so they often happen in the middle of oceans, or on the other side of the world,” Paudel said.
From solar safety glasses to viewing boxes and other means, Paudel listed safe ways to view the eclipse and stressed that under no circumstances should you look directly at the sun before or after the full eclipse occurs.
Information on nasa.gov reiterates such warning.
“Except for the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse, when the moon completely block’s the sun’s bright face, it is not safe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing,” according to the website.
Although the eclipse sits eight months away, excitement is starting to build in Cleburne and surrounding areas.
“I’m very excited and looking forward to it,” Cleburne Lion Mary Alice Layland said. “I’ve not seen an eclipse before so this should be something.”
Cleburne Lions President Dean Woodruff agreed.
“I have seen an eclipse but I guess it was a partial instead of total solar eclipse,” Woodruff said. “I want to say it was 1980 here. I remember us doing the pinhole deal with cardboard so we could watch it on the sidewalk outside the bank where I worked downtown. But this next year is going to be something to see and I’m really looking forward to it.”
Cleburne City Manager Steve Polasek, during a recent city council meeting, said Cleburne and the county predict and are already planning for an influx of tourists eager to experience the eclipse as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.