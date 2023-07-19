Dr. Coby Kirkpatrick became the new superintendent of Cleburne ISD Wednesday morning, following a unanimous vote by the board of trustees at a special called meeting.
The vote came exactly 21 days after trustees named Kirkpatrick as the lone finalist for the superintendent position. With approval by the board, Kirkpatrick becomes the 21st superintendent to lead Cleburne ISD, following its establishment in 1883.
“I want to thank you for trusting me,” Kirkpatrick told trustees following the vote. “The first time we met I felt there was a connection, but more importantly, it was palpable the love and passion you have for this district. I left that first meeting and couldn’t sleep — I was so excited about the opportunity to serve the kids of Cleburne.”
A Meet and Greet reception for Kirkpatrick will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday in the Sting Bistro at Cleburne High School.
Kirkpatrick comes to the district from Burleson ISD, where he served since 2014, most recently as chief of schools. His administrative record with BISD also includes director of human resources and executive director of human resources and student services.
“Jennifer and I are thrilled to become a part of the community,” Kirkpatrick said. “I have already spent quite a bit of time getting to know people. The leadership our school board provides permeates. I haven’t met anybody that doesn’t have their same passion and dedication to the kids of this district. I am thankful for the opportunity to serve. I’m ready to get going — let’s go!”
Kirkpatrick began his career in education in 1990 as an athletic trainer and teacher in Fort Worth ISD, where he served through 1998. He spent 16 years with White Settlement ISD, as an athletic trainer and teacher for five years before moving into campus administration as an assistant principal. In his last seven years in the district, he served as an elementary school principal.
He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Christian University, and a Master’s in Education degree and Doctorate of Educational Leadership from Tarleton State University.
The Kirkpatricks have two children and two grandchildren, Claire and Charlotte, ages 8 and 2. Their son, Callaway and his wife, Natalie, are educators and coaches with Burleson ISD. Their daughter, Kadyn, is in the medical field.
“The board is very pleased to have found Dr. Kirkpatrick,” CISD Board President Elizabeth Childress said. “His enthusiasm is palpable. We are looking forward to this new chapter in CISD and to all the possibilities in moving the district to new levels that the community expects — and deserves.”
Childress also expressed the board’s appreciation of Dr. Jeff Hanks, who served as interim prior to Kirkpatrick’s hiring.
“[Hanks] jumped right in and helped the district see its potential, and areas of improvement, in a very short period of time,” she said. “His years of experience as a superintendent provided us with stability and direction.”
Cleburne’s new superintendent began Wednesday’s first official morning on the job, sending an email to staff that included information on their return to school, starting with orientation for employees new to the district starting on July 31.
Kirkpatrick will also be joining Assistant Superintendents Kristi Rhone and Chis Jackson, who are in Austin for the first session of the Holdsworth Leadership Collaborative. CISD is among 17 districts from across the state to be selected to join the Holdsworth Leadership Collaborative, a multi-year initiative to assist public school systems in identifying and establishing a pipeline of master educators ready for campus leadership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.