Joshua ISD is calling for a $107,140,000 bond to address rapid growth throughout the district. The bond issue will be on the Nov. 7 ballot. The move comes a little over a year after a failed bond seeking $97.5 million.
The district sites a Zonda Education demographic study as the need for the bond. The study projects that JISD will enroll more than 6,700 students by the 2027-28 school year and 7,200 students by the 2032-33 school year.
Several of the district’s elementary schools are already exceeding capacity, with North Joshua Elementary School projected to exceed capacity by 340 students in the 2032-33 school year.
“As a result, our district is proactively planning to expand district facilities to accommodate the anticipated growth,” Superintendent Corey Hickerson said.
The JISD school board voted unanimously for the bond issue during their Aug. 14 meeting. A Future Planning Committee made up of teachers, parents, community members and business owners met several times over the summer to review district demographics, tour facilities and discuss future plans.
If approved, the bond will increase the district’s I&S tax rate 17 cents. The current rate is 50 cents per $100 valuation.
The bond package includes:
• Construction of a new elementary school
• Joshua High School renovation and expansion
• Classroom space for Career and Technical Education programs
• JHS kitchen and cafeteria updates
• Nichols Middle School expansion
• HVAC and roof replacement, as well as paving
• Safety and security
• PA systems, fire alarms, cameras, vape detectors, etc.
• Purchase of additional property
Early voting for the election is from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3, and Election Day is Nov. 7.
Alvarado ISD
Voters in Alvarado ISD passed two bond propositions totaling $125 million in May 2022.
The approved bonds will address residential growth in and around the city, as well as add 500 seats for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Projections show that Alvarado ISD is on track to grow by nearly 2,000 students in 10 years.
A new elementary school will be built to replace Alvarado Elementary North, Lillian Elementary will be expanded and Alvarado Intermediate School will be converted to Alvarado Elementary School.
In addition, a competition gym will be added at Alvarado High School, as well as softball and baseball fields replaced.
At Elementary North and Elementary South, the room sizes are below what is recommended by the Texas Education Agency. There are also issues that should be addressed in accordance with the Texas Accessibility Standards and Americans with Disabilities Act.
At North, a multipurpose classroom is serving as the gymnasium, resulting in limited activities in the PE program. The campus has traffic flow challenges and failing concrete.
At South, the infrastructure is outdated and replacing the electrical, water and sewer systems is very expensive. There are also safety and security inequities compared to other AISD campuses.
Godley ISD
In 2021, voters approved a $168.5 million bond proposal presented by Godley ISD. Phase 1 was the construction of Pleasant View Elementary School within the new Silo Mills development on Farm-to-Market Road 917.
The two-story campus, which houses 700 students with flex classrooms to serve up to 800, opened its doors in January.
Phase 2 includes a four-story Career and Technology Center and core classroom integrated into the home side of the football stadium, as well as a competition arena and lock room addition on the visitor side.
Already under construction, the additions will increase the campus capacity to about 1,160 students. The CTE addition will accommodate growth for a variety of programs such as IT/Networking, Marketing, Ag, Engineering, Health Science and AV and allow the district to increase the number of certifications that can be achieved within those curricula. It was important to the district that the stadium and arena not sit idle outside of game days.
Each floor of the CTE addition will be integrated into the stadium to create a variety of outdoor classrooms that will activate this space every day. The arena includes a multi-purpose presentation space that will seat 300 people and can be separated from the gym for day-to-day use.
The football stadium capacity will increase to about 3,800 spectators on the home side and 1,800 on the visitor side with the master plan build-out to equal the home side capacity. As part of Phase 2, there will also be new tennis courts located near the Agricultural Center, new synthetic turf on the baseball, softball, and football fields, and a new track.
Because of unprecedented material cost increases as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the earlier design that included a three-story classroom addition behind the visitor side stadium was re-evaluated, and more efficiency was gained by moving the core classroom and science lab spaces to the CTE addition. This also provides the district with greater flexibility of what the visitor side stadium addition can be in a later phase.
Phase 2 construction is expected to be completed by October.
Phase 3 includes an expansion to the GHS kitchen and to the Center for Learning and Innovation. The kitchen expansion will provide what is necessary to serve the full master-planned campus population of 2,500 students, while the CL&I expansion will provide room for growth up to 2,000 students with another addition planned.
The addition also provides fine arts spaces for band, choir (temporarily shared with theater) and visual arts that will increase the overall campus capacity to about 1,300 students. The band suite will also serve as the campus’ tornado shelter.
The front of this addition is designed with the future in mind by using materials and creating openings that can be easily modified when a mutli-story classroom addition, performing arts center, and other fine arts spaces will be added as part of a future bond program.
Godley ISD has enrolled more than 650 new students in the past five years. Demographer projections indicate that GISD will enroll over an additional 1,000 students in the next five years and almost 2,000 in the next nine years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.