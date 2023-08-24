This September, Hill College celebrates its centennial anniversary with a series of commemorative events for students, alumni, employees and community members.
Over the last 100 years, Hill College, initially established as Hillsboro Junior College in 1923, has grown from one of the first public junior colleges in the state to a renowned institution that provides high-quality education to students from around the world.
“As the current stewards of everything that is Hill College, the faculty, staff and I are proud and honored to join with our alumni and community to celebrate the first 100 years of this amazing institution. Celebrating the past and building the future are truly at the heart of the wonderful events we have planned. Please come and join us and the fun,” Hill College President Thomas Mills said.
Events begin Sept. 6 with the first volleyball game of the season. In 2022, the Hill College Rebel Volleyball team climbed their way to district champions and this year they have their eyes set on nationals. Come support the team at 6 p.m. in the Bob Bullock Sports Center as they take on Dallas College — Richland.
On Sept. 7, the Texas Heritage Museum opens “100th Year Celebration: Hill College Artifacts” from the Texas Heritage Museum Collection. The exhibition features Hill College alumni who served in World War II and will showcase artifacts from the early days of the college’s beginnings. Galleries open at 6 p.m.; light refreshments will be served.
Continuing at 7:30 p.m. that day, the Hill College Performing Arts Series kicks off their 30th year anniversary with a performance by Elevation (An Emerald City Band) at the newly renovated Vara Martin Daniel Performing Arts Center. The Performing Arts Series will present a run of performances covering different genres throughout the 2023–24 school year. These performances are free to the public.
On Sept. 8, the college will host the Centennial Celebration Dinner at the Rusted Chandelier in Hillsboro. The evening will feature a seated dinner, dancing and live music by The Royal Dukes. This will be a special event commemorating a century of academic excellence and institutional growth. As the college looks to the future, they celebrate the journey that has brought them there and look forward to all that is to come. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 and must be purchased before the event. There are a limited number of seats available; don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime celebration.
Concluding the celebration on Sept. 9 is Alumni & Friends Day. From 9 a.m. to noon, the college will host a series of events including tours, performances and other activities honoring alumni.
The day will begin with a continental breakfast and fellowship with other alumni and friends at 9 a.m. in the Performing Arts Center South, the library and the Welcome Center on the Hill County Campus. A full schedule of performances and tours in the newly renovated Vara Martin Daniel Performing Arts Center will begin 9:30 a.m.
Ongoing throughout Alumni & Friends Day, events will be held at the W.R. Auvenshine Library as well as opportunities to learn about Job Training & Workforce Partnerships, explore the history of the Arts & Humanities Programs at Hill College, and discover how the college’s STEM Programs have grown throughout the last 100 years.
The Nursing Program will also host an exhibit reflecting on the history of nursing and how Hill College provides state-of-the-art training to meet the demands of the profession. The college’s Music and Drama Programs will present special performances to commemorate the centennial.
Wrapping up the multi-day celebration will be the alumni softball game at noon. Watch the current Rebels Softball team take on former Hill College Rebels in what is sure to be a game not to be missed. Bring family and friends to celebrate the history of this program and enjoy an afternoon with fellow alumni and friends.
For more information on all of the centennial events and to purchase tickets for the Celebration Dinner, visit hillcollege.edu/100.
