Tales of life on the beat inspired one Cleburne officer to consider law enforcement while the excitement of variety inspired another and a discovered passion for the job a third.
All three received promotions Wednesday afternoon at Cleburne City Hall surrounded by family, friends and fellow Cleburne Police Department officers and staff members.
Former CPD patrol officer Hannah Word promoted to the rank of sergeant. Former CPD Sgt. Chad Carter now flies under the title lieutenant and former CPD Field Training Officer Ashleigh Green returns to the department as commander of the Cleburne Police Reserve Force, the first female in CPD’s history to hold that title.
“One of the best things I get to do in my role as chief is to oversee promotions of officers into new leadership roles,” CPD Chief Rob Severance said before administering the oaths of office to each of the three.
“I know you all worked very hard in your careers to get to where you are today and so I thank you for all that hard work,” Severance said. “All that hard work pales in comparison to all the hard work you’re about to undertake in your new roles, but I have confidence in your abilities and look forward to what you bring to the department as we grow to meet the ever-changing needs of the community.”
In reciting their oaths, all three promised to execute their duties to the city of Cleburne and to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States” and of Texas.
Oaths administered, Severance gifted a copy of the U.S. Constitution.
“It’s a tradition for us when we do swearing-in ceremonies to give each person sworn in or promoted a copy of the Constitution,” Severance said. “These officers just took a solemn oath to protect and defend the Constitution, so it’s important that they have a copy of it to know what it says.
“And to serve as a reminder that we’re fortunate to live in a constitutional republic where we have freedoms and that it’s our duty as police officers to protect those freedoms.”
Each received a new police badge from Severance, Carter’s ned on by his wife, Word’s by her father and Green’s by Cleburne resident Londyn Williams.
All three thanked family and fellow officers for their support through the years. Oddly enough, all three also singled out CPD Officer Brian McQueen as the epitome of law enforcement.
Word said she looks forward to learning and growing as she steps into her new duties. Green — who also happens to be CPD’s first female SWAT officer as well — called herself fortunate to be able to continue her relationship with CPD as a reserve officer in addition to her current duties in Grand Prairie.
Word, who formerly served with the Mesquite Police Department before coming to Cleburne in 2019, joked that she kind of fell into law enforcement.
“I’m one of the ones who didn’t actually dream of growing up to be this,” Word said. “After college, I didn’t know what I wanted to do and was working at a physical therapy center.”
Police officers, among others, came in for therapy.
“Police always have back problems and other things,” Word said. “So they’d come in for their physical therapy telling all their cool stories about the job. That got me to thinking, ‘That sounds fun. I can do that.’ A couple of weeks later I applied for Mesquite, got it and so there we go.”
Autonomy ranks high, Word answered when asked her favorite part of the job.
“Mainly though that random call you get where you actually get to make a difference,” Word said. “A lot of people think we’re only out writing traffic tickets and that’s all we do, or that we’re out there just saving people left and right. I wish we could do that all the time.
“But it’s when you get that call where you actually get to help someone in need and then get that sincere thank you. That’s the best part.”
Carter began his law enforcement career with CPD in 2011.
“I always respected police growing up and was taught to do so,” Carter said when asked what inspired him. “I always thought it was an honorable job and would be a good career to attain to.”
Variety also played a role, Carter added.
“It’s a job where you get to go out and experience new things all the time,” Carter said. “Everyday is different. Nothing is the same and you never know what the day is going to bring.”
Green earned a degree in wildlife management fro Tarleton State University and intended to pursue a career as a game warden.
“They told me I should go be a city cop first to get experience,” Green said. “I did that, turned out loving it and never looked back.”
Her favorite part of being an officer involved working DWI cases, Green said, but also building relationships with others.
Which explains why Green chose Londyn to put her badge on her.
“She was involved in a traffic accident, which Ashleigh responded to a while back,” Severance said. “She was all right thankfully. But Londyn and Ashleigh became friends because of that incident and she’s sort of adopted Ashleigh as an aunt, so that’s a good story that came out of that.”
