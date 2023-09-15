The Best All-Around Senior Boy of the Cleburne High School Class of 1973 is the newest inductee into the Ex-Students Association Wall of Fame.
Dale Hannah, joined by Coming Home Queen Vicki Whitehouse Svendsen, CHS Class of 1968, and Parade Marshal Ross Taylor, head baseball coach of the Cleburne Yellow Jackets, were the Alumni “stars” of 2023 homecoming celebrations place this week.
Hannah’s list of accomplishments as a graduating senior were the start to a life of service and involvement. Hannah was a Riley House cheerleader, member of National Honor Society, the president of Key Club and Math Club, Vice President of Choir and among the student voices in the Christian singing group, JOY. He was honored by the CHS faculty in selecting him for Who’s Who and celebrated by his classmates in presenting him with the top senior recognition.
“Dale was extremely popular — everyone liked him,” fellow ‘73 graduate Grady Easdon said. “He was always a big cut-up in class and he’s one of the few people who know and still call me by my high school nickname.
“The faith and convictions Dale displayed in high school have not changed. He’s a good role model for anyone. There is nobody more deserving of this honor — he’s just a great guy.”
Libby Carper Dill was also a classmate and in the same singing group as Hannah and Easdon during their high school years.
“Dale and I have been friends since we were on the cradle roll at church,” she said. “He has always been one to jump in and get involved. He has always been there for others — no matter what you asked or needed him to do.
“He’s always represented well — as a student at Cleburne High School, as a church member, as a member of our community. Dale has dedicated his life to being involved, because he cares about people.”
Hannah went on to attend Baylor University, graduating in 1979 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in management. He may be the youngest candidate elected to the Cleburne City Council, at the age of 23, serving from 1979-2001, including as Mayor Pro Tem. His involvement also includes four years on the city’s 4B Committee, serving as president for two years, and was a member of the city of Cleburne’s Charter Revision Committee.
He is the community liaison for Community Healthcare of Texas.
Hannah has been a member of the Cleburne Christian Business Club since 1977 and serves on the Cleburne Christian Leadership Prayer Breakfast Committee. He is a member of Tuesday Forum, a past member of the Cleburne Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is serving his second term on the board of the Keene Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the executive board of the Baptist General Convention of Texas for six years.
Hannah and his wife, Pat, have been married for 44 years, and are members of First Baptist Church of Cleburne, where Dale served as a Deacon. They have raised two Cleburne Yellow Jackets. Their daughter, Alicia (Class of 2003) and her husband, Jon have two children, Hannah and Whitt. Jordan (Class of 2006) and his wife, Sarah Katherine, are the parents of three — Caden, Colt and Chambers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.