Godley ISD welcomed its 3000th student on Wednesday — a kindergartener at the district's newest campus.
Paisley Green enrolled at Pleasant View Elementary School, which opened in January.
GISD enrollment is 3,005 — up 206 students (or 7.3%) from the same date last school year. The district surpassed the 3,000-student milestone on Aug. 18 and continues to add students with a net increase of 112 since the first day of school on Aug. 8.
Over the past 10 years, enrollment increased 74% over the 1,729 students enrolled in 2013. Enrollment increased an average of 7% annually, but that growth rate could increase to 15% soon. Demographers project that the district will add 5,000 students over the next ten years.
GISD will likely grow because of new transportation corridors, with all planned routes for an outer loop around Dallas-Fort Worth coming through the school district. These include expansion of both Farm-to-Market Road 1187 and Texas 171.
Over 20,000 family homes are in the planning stages in the district. Residential housing developments continue to increase with work underway on nine subdivisions and planning for 22 more housing communities.
