With the new school year approaching, Godley ISD has joined the list of county school districts establishing their own police departments.
A Godley ISD Police Department is now official, after approval from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. The new law enforcement agency became effective July 31.
Godley ISD school board trustees approved the initiative earlier in the year along with a resolution to TCOLE, the state regulatory agency that establishes and enforces standards to ensure service by highly trained and ethical law enforcement, corrections and telecommunications personnel.
“With a growing school district, a police department will provide focused attention on the safety and security of students, staff and visitors to campuses and other district facilities,” Superintendent Rich Dear said. “Several surrounding districts and almost one third of Texas school districts have their own police department.”
Leading the newly-established department is Chief Matt Quinteros, who has been the district’s school resource officer since January through a partnership with the city of Godley.
“We are very happy for Chief Quinteros to continue serving Godley students and staff,” Dear said. “Matt will be instrumental in developing plans and protocols to ensure the safety of our students and staff as we advance our campus security programs.”
Quinteros has over 18 years of experience in law enforcement. Before Godley, he worked at West Covina Police Department in a suburb of Los Angeles, California. Quitneros began his career in 2004 in the neighboring city of Montclair. He had already been part of the school district since his family moved to Godley in 2021.
His wife, Pam, is a second-grade teacher at R.B. Godley Elementary School, and the couple’s children attend GISD schools.
Keene ISD was the first district to create its own department in 2015. In 2018, Joshua and Rio Vista ISDs followed suit. Alvarado and Venus ISDs created their departments in 2019.
Burleson ISD, in 2022, launched their own version called School Safety Officers, of which they have 10. The program authorizes trained professionals to carry weapons at all elementary campuses in the district.
Joshua ISD PD certifies officers
At the end of July, JISD Police Department partnered with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office to certify all 10 of their officers as Mental Health Police Officers. This made them one of the only law enforcement agencies in Johnson County to have all officers certified as MHPO.
The course educates participants about mental health and issues regarding the subject. It includes education in providing first responder services to individuals with mental health issues and advanced crisis intervention training.
Fifty-nine peace officers from across Texas signed up for the certification course.
