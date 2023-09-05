From end to end, Chisholm Trail Outdoor Museum Onsite Director Carrie Reynolds hopes to cover Johnson County in longhorns.
Or, if not the real thing, an incredible simulation thereof.
“We get tourists from all over the world at the museum,” Reynolds said. “They’ve heard about the Chisholm Trail and longhorns and know that Texas is known for longhorns. So why not have them scattered throughout Cleburne and the county?”
That is to say, artistic takes on longhorns constructed of resin and fiberglass.
“They are life-sized replicas with two models to choose from, which people can buy for their homes or businesses,” Reynolds said.
The museum’s longhorn campaign kicked off Friday with an early-bird special.
“Through September and October we’re offering them for $3,500 each,” Reynolds said. “From Nov. 1 on, the price goes to $4,250. Normally they retail for about $6,000 but because we were able to work out a deal with the manufacturer we’re able to offer those special prices.”
Each steer weighs about 250 pounds.
“So, not something flimsy that’s going to be falling over or blowing around,” Reynolds said.
They can be staked, cemented or otherwise secured into place and are realistically painted and marked.
“They’re great photo opportunities,” Reynolds added. “People can pose by them, or even sit on them because, like I said, they’re life-sized and sturdy.”
Fitting for Texas and historic as well, Johnson County Heritage Foundation Chairman David Murdoch said. The Heritage Foundation oversees operation of the CTOM.
“Carrie and I went out to look at them,” Murdoch said. “They’re very realistic and very well done. They’ll make a perfect compliment to the vibe of Cleburne and around the county.”
Reynolds agreed.
“They’ll make great, eye catching tourist attractions for visitors coming in,” Reynolds said. “And they play into our history and the Chisholm Trail because they were here first. If you go back far enough they were all over, getting into people’s crops and all and you couldn’t sell them but for a buck or two.
“It’s only once the cattle drives started and you, if you could get them to Kansas City, Missouri, you could sell them for $38 a head. So, it was hard work but a get rich quick opportunity for cowboys and the way beef got into the midwest and to the rest of America.”
Reynolds said she liked the idea of public art seen in other cities and the traditional tie in of longhorns to Cleburne and Chisholm Trail history.
With those ideas in mind, Reynolds said she and Murdoch set out to find a company to manufacture the statues.
“And the company we found is in Texas,” Reynolds said. “They did a lot of the dinosaur replicas in Glen Rose and have done full sized elephants, giraffes and other animals for zoos.”
“We’ve ordered one for the museum already,” Reynolds said. “And we have 75 on reserve.
“We’ve had interest already from business owners and residents so we’re hopeful because it will be very cool to see these steers displayed throughout town.
“If a business or homeowner can’t, or doesn’t want them displayed at their place we can display their steer at the outdoor museum.”
Reynolds joked the Cleburne business owner Fernando Rodriguez, when informed about the steer campaign, told her he had been looking for a steer replica.
“I told him, ‘Look no further, we’ll get one on the way to you,’” Reynolds said.
Rodriquez plans to display his steer in transit at his Apos Ranch and Outdoor location on Main Street.
“I think it’s a great idea and something I’d love to see displayed throughout town,” Rodriquez said. “It’s great because Cleburne is connected with cattle, the Chisholm Trail and that western culture so I think this is a good, a fun way, to display and promote that.”
The steer campaign also ties into an in-progress project to add a new museum recounting Chisholm Trail history and artifacts.
“We’re in the process of getting that set up now with more details coming soon,” Reynolds said. “However, we desperately need display cases for the new museum. So if anyone has any, please contact us.”
The steer campaign ties in too with CTOM’s upcoming 20th anniversary.
“What better way to kick off the celebration year than with a longhorn cattle drive and have cattle all throughout town?” Reynolds said. “The best thing is, they’re easy maintenance because you don’t have to feed them or worry about them jumping over your fence.”
For information on purchasing a steer, visit jcchisholmtrail.com or email carriereynolds8@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.