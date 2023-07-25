Two weeks ago, I was leaving Minnesota and the morning temperature was 49 degrees above zero! It was so refreshing; the bad news was I was returning to Texas that evening where the heat had come back with much force. As I drove south on I-35, the temperature in my car kept rising — 50s, 70s, 80s and then 100 degrees as I crossed Oklahoma and Texas.
Returning to a burn ban, the start of a drought and decreasing lake levels is always fun.
The burn ban was issued July 10 by the Johnson County Commissioners Court. It is scheduled to expire Oct. 10. If there is a substantial rain before then, the court may rescind the ban.
According to droughts.gov, Johnson County is in an “abnormally dry to a drought condition.” The Austin area is in an extreme drought at this time. The last rainfall at the Cleburne airport was July 2 and it was less than an inch. Some people may have received more.
A drought and the heat of Texas summer stress plants, people, pets and wildlife. As a person, one way to combat the heat is to do our gardening in the early morning, drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks. As a professional horticulturist, my company’s policy is “once the heat index rises to 105 degrees, take a 15-minute break in the air conditioning after 45 minutes of work” and drink lots of fluids.
For pets, if they insist on being outside, lots of fresh water and lots of shade. We will turn a fan on for our pets to keep some air moving. We also freeze water in balloons, once it becomes an ice ball, we place the ice in their water dishes. My husband has started doing this for our bird bath, along with a solar fountain to keep the water moving in the bird bath. The birds and insects are always waiting for a drink.
How do we keep our gardens going during a drought situation? Watering needs to be done long, low and slow. Most drought watering can be done with soaker hoses, drip irrigation and hand watering.
Most lawns require watering only two times a week with irrigation. Make sure to check your irrigation systems for leaks and breaks in the lines. As the soil contracts many irrigation lines will crack and cause water to pool in different locations. To control evaporation of water, your lawn should be watered early in the morning or late at night. The foundations of our homes can have issues as well.
As moisture leaves the clay soils, and causes the huge cracks in the yard, interior and exterior doors may start to stick or be harder to open and close. Using soaker hoses, an irrigation system and plants planted around your foundation will help keep that soil moist. Adding at least six inches mulch will hold the moisture in the soil. Using a watering can or a hose with a watering wand on it to water your gardens and your containers. Most plants do not like excess water, so water until the water starts running out of the container.
Selecting the correct plants for your gardens are another way to use water correctly during a dry and hot summer. If you have an irrigation system or soaker hoses around your home, plants that like to be damp are what needs to be planted. Tropical plants such as bananas and alocasias love to have damp roots.
The further out into your yard or garden that you go, and farther away from a water source, the native plants can be used.
Native plants in a landscape are not all cacti. Many varieties of oaks, pecans and Crape Myrtles are native or adapted plants to our area. If you are looking for perennials, try Salvias, Turk’s cap and Perennial Hibiscus — just a few plants that survive during a Texas summer. Cone Flower, Coreopsis and Blanket are other blooming perennials that love the heat. All are drought tolerant once they are established. It may take a year for the plants to become established in your garden.
Adding mulch to your landscape is another way to conserve water. Six to eight inches of wood based mulch holds moisture in the soil near where the roots are, and keeps the soil cooler.
Please stay hydrated this summer, keep your gardens watered and be safe will gardening.
