That is the question facing many of us who normally have a fall vegetable garden. It is usually a nice time to garden. Temperatures are cooler. There is a little rain, and insects are less problematic.
In this part of Texas we generally have until mid-November to harvest vegetables that are not cold tolerant, while many of the crops continue to be available throughout the winter and early spring.
The problem is that some of these crops need to go in right away and we are past due on others. It has been so HOT that neither the plants nor the gardeners can tolerate the heat. We face problems of getting seeds to germinate in extremely hot soil as well as getting sufficient moisture to seedlings that do come up.
Some plants just won’t tolerate the temperatures that we are having at this time so cannot be planted until daytime temperatures get back into the 80s or even the 70s. We have just had a break but the ground could stay too warm and after a short break the temps will go back up and keep it hard to start fall planting. I decided to do some research and see what can be planted and what, if anything, can be done to avoid problems. Although I hope this break continues!
To begin with every gardener needs to deal with providing water to their garden in an efficient manner while obeying the usage rules currently in effect in their municipality. Most of us are now under Stage 1 of the Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan.
When I checked with the Tarrant Regional Water District to ask about drip irrigation and vegetable gardening under stage 1, I learned that the primary intent of the plan is to prevent irrigation of turf on more than two days per week. It does allow watering by hand or with soaker hoses or drip irrigation equipment on any day.
Thus, vegetable gardens can continue to be watered, but no matter the regulations, we must all set up our gardens to be efficient and use as little water as possible. We can do that by using drip equipment that waters the plants, but not the garden pathways. We can monitor to avoid run off. We can mulch to prevent evaporation of the water that we do apply. You should also plan before planting so that crops with similar water needs are grouped to avoid watering large areas that don’t need water at the time.
Tomatoes are everyone’s favorite crop, but the plants are more efficient in the spring than in the fall. Tomato plants need to have enough size to produce tomatoes at the time that night temperatures start falling below 80 degrees which means that they are best planted in July.
Even after a plant sets tomatoes they will mature much more slowly in cooler fall temperatures than during late spring and early summer. If you have not yet planted tomato plants, you are probably out of luck for this season.
It is possible to get a fall crop of potatoes. It helps if you saved the small potatoes from your spring crop to use as seed potatoes since they are not available at garden shops in the fall. Potatoes need soil temperatures lower than 85 degrees to set potatoes yet they need about 90 days to develop before the first frost. Those conditions might be hard to provide unless the weather breaks very soon. Fall potatoes will be smaller than the spring crop, but they will be just as delicious.
Some crops such as beans and sugar snap peas will come up in warm weather, but won’t produce until the temperatures get down into the 70s. These can be planted now to give them time to grow so they will be producing fruit when it gets cooler.
Beans take about 80 days to mature and will be killed by the first frost. That means they must be planted soon to have time for a crop. Fall beans mature more slowly, but have great flavor.
When daytime temperatures get down into the 80’s and stays there, it is time to plant a wide range of greens and root crops, many of which will continue to produce throughout most winters. This includes turnips, beets, carrots, radishes, spinach and lettuces. All of these can be directly seeded in the garden.
Broccoli and cauliflower should be planted from transplants by mid September to allow time for a harvest before cold weather. Set the plants out in the late afternoon or on a cloudy day. Provide some kind of temporary shade and keep moist. These plants cannot tolerate dry soil! If they falter in the beginning stages they will not produce well.
I plan to get in some crops for fall and winter, but probably not as much as usual. Gardeners are eternal optimists.
