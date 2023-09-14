I think all of us will be happy to return from our summer vacation in the Sahara Desert of North Texas and welcome the cooler weather of fall – for many reasons including enjoying working in our gardens again. However, if you are planning on direct sowing your seeds outdoors it will probably be wise to wait until temperatures drop before planting seeds outside.
Seed germination depends on three things: soil, water and temperature. If is too hot; seeds can lie dormant until conditions change – and the soil temperature is appropriate (cooler in the summer or warmer in the winter). Planting when the conditions are not good can result in a low germination rate. Planting the seeds inside, (or buying seedlings) and transplanting when the conditions are better is one way to address soil that may be too hot.
Fall is a good time to start an herb garden if these temperature conditions are addressed.
But what are herbs? Herbs form a group of plants which have been traditionally used for flavoring food; or, because of their aromatic properties are used to scent oils. Some have been recognized over the years as having medicinal properties. Some herbs have even been credited with magical properties.
Many herbs grow beautifully in North Central Texas, but the herbs upon which I will focus are rosemary, oregano, cilantro, thyme, and basil. These herbs are generally heat and cold tolerant and grow well in both fall and spring gardens.
Herbs can be perennial, meaning, the plant will last over a period of seasons; or annual, meaning the Herbs have to be planted each year.
Rosemary is perennial and has a shrub like growth. It is a good plant to use for landscaping, due to its attractive green color, and small flowers which will bloom in the summer. Rosemary can be pruned which keeps it shaped so it complements the garden.
The tips of the stems, including the flowers of rosemary can be cut and used for flavoring food, especially meat and bread.
Rosemary grows best in dry, well-drained soil, and likes heat. It is somewhat cold tolerant but will not survive extreme cold. I enjoy using rosemary in flower arrangements, it is a beautiful color and has an attractive aroma. Rosemary will likely need to be divided every three or four years as it can outgrow its space. It is easily propagated by division, so you can probably find a friend wanting to have a plant for their garden.
There are many types of Oregano and Cilantro. Both these herbs are used commonly in Texas/Mexican cooking. They enjoy cool weather, dry soil, and usually are propagated from seed. Both herbs are well suited for growing in pots or in a garden plot. Use the tender leaves of Cilantro to season dishes including meats, salsa, especially for Latin American and Southeast Asian cooking. These herbs like sunlight but do not enjoy being subjected to direct, hot, afternoon sun.
Cilantro is especially sensitive to heat and will “bolt” or flower when the weather gets too hot, causing seeds to be produced rather than tender leaves. The young seeds, also known as coriander, are used to season pastries, sausage, in pickling spice, and can be harvested for planting the next year’s crop.
Thyme and basil are kitchen favorites which are happily grown in the Texas fall. Basil will only last one season and is very tasty added to soups, Mediterranean dishes and salads. It will not live through a freeze but is an herb which is easily replanted in the spring. Basil is happy growing in a pot or in the garden.
Thyme is a plant of Mediterranean origin and enjoys dry, sunny days. There are many varieties of thyme, but they all grow well in dry sunny areas. Thyme is easy to grow. Like Basil, it is used as a seasoning for Mediterranean dishes, salad dressings, and flavoring meat. Thyme is grown from seed and can be easily started inside from seed and transplanted outside when conditions are good – meaning in fall when the weather cools off or is spring when the weather turns warm.
These are easy herbs to grow in our area. They produce lovely plants for a garden or can be planted in pots to create a useful, attractive, garden accent. As a bonus they are attractive in flower arrangements and can also be dried for use in craft projects.
