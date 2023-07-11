For the last week or so and for the rest of this week, we will be experiencing 100-plus degrees for highs with low temperatures in the upper 70s. The National Weather Service is issuing excessive heat warnings and air quality alert days. And of course, we have had no rain fall for several weeks.
What is a gardener in Texas to do? One thing that this gardener is glad of, she doesn’t need to mow her lawn. Our gardens are suffering, I look out my windows — the peppers and the Turk’s Cap are all drooping by noon. If the gardeners go outside, the sweat is pouring off their brow within minutes. Are there any solutions? I think I may have some suggestions.
One thing to do is to take care of ourselves. Drink plenty of water or sports drinks, take frequent breaks, find some shade and let someone — a neighbor or family member — know that you will be out in your garden or leave them a note. One way to beat the heat is to go out to your garden early in the morning or after sunset.
I’ll take a quick walk through the yard in the morning before I go to work, and if I need to keep water on, I’ll leave a note for my husband to turn it off when he gets up. Or I’ll look at the yard when I get home in the evening and may go out to water the plants after the sun goes down.
The key is to avoid being out in the heat during the worse of it.
Try to take frequent breaks in the shade. On our deck, I’ll set a box fan out and sit in front of it, with my water, until I feel a little cooler. Air quality days make it difficult to breath for people suffering from allergies, asthma, COPD and heart issues. If you have these conditions, make a list of what needs to be done and ask someone for help during the cooler parts of the day.
With the heat warnings, people need to watch out for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, extreme fatigue, dizziness, nausea,
clammy and moist skin, muscle cramps and shallow or faster breathing. If yourself of someone else have these symptoms, move them to a cool, shaded area or into an air conditioned area quickly. Make sure that they are drinking water, a sponge bath is recommended by the CDC.
Heat stroke is a serious condition. Call 911 if these symptoms are noticed.
If you have hot, dry skin or a lot of sweating, chills, throbbing headaches, high body temperatures or slurred speech, call 911 immediately. The first aid is to move yourself or the person to a cool, shaded area — air conditioning is the best — spray the person with water and fan the body.
If your pets are outside “helping,” like mine do, they will need a shaded area and fresh water. We put fresh water out every morning and add ice cubes throughout the day.
Our plants are suffering in this heat also. If they need water, do it early in the morning or late in the evening. Watering in the heat of the day will cause more water to evaporate and not reach the roots of the plants. My Iris beds, herb bed and vegetable bed all receive shade by one in the afternoon. But the plants are all drooping from the heat. The best solution is to keep the soil moist and covered with three to five inches of mulch. My plants do perk up after the sun goes down and the temperatures start to drop.
Many plants, like peppers and tomatoes, will not bloom or set fruit in a heat wave. My suggestions are to either keep the plants watered or pull them out and replant in a few weeks. Many people on social media are sharing pictures of shade sails or umbrellas over their gardens. If you think it would help, try it.
Try not to apply fertilizers or any pest controls during the heat of the day, as it causes damage to the plants.
Please take some precautions when you are working in your gardens. Drink plenty of water and take breaks from working.
