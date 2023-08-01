This title sounds like a 1950s B grade horror film. After finding and hearing crickets inside the house for the last few weeks, it does feel like an invasion. A friend of mine said her problem was with the grasshoppers.
Finding black crickets in the garage, bathrooms and kitchen and hearing them chirp gets maddening. The cats are no help in eliminating the problem.
According to citybugs.tamu.edu, the invasions of the field crickets are predictable in the late summer and early fall. The female field crickets lay up to 400 eggs in the fall of the year. The field crickets prefer to lay their eggs in firm and bare soil.
As far as the invasion goes, the largest outbreaks occur when there have been dry springs and summers. Most start appearing in August.
The good news is that field crickets do not breed while they are living indoors. They may damage clothes and other fabrics. Fabrics that are stained with perspiration may see more damage. The damage is from the cricket’s poop and their vomit.
The field crickets will take advantage of any openings in a home. Weep holes, gaps in windows and doorways, cracks near garage doors are ways for them to come in.
One of the easiest ways to control the crickets is to reduce the amount of light during the night in your yard. If you have motion sensor lights and can reduce the sensitivity of the light that will help reduce the crickets. Moving the electric bug zappers and pond lighting to a different part of the yard will help also. Sealing up the cracks in the home with steel wool and putting door sweeps on the bottom of doors will help control entrance points.
Insecticides for insects in the house will not be effective on field crickets. Read the label to see if the crickets are listed on the label. An outside bait might be the best control.
Some people are experiencing lots of grasshoppers, Grasshoppers have an appetite for lots of plants. Altheas, Canna Lillies, Peach trees, and Roses are some of the most common plants that grasshoppers will consume.
Only one generations of grasshoppers will appear in a year. The female grasshoppers lay the eggs in the fall of the year in weedy areas. The eggs hatch during June and July and are hungry.
Controlling the grasshoppers is easier than the crickets. Ortho and Bayer both produce products that will control them. Read and follow all label directions.
