This past weekend was a catch-up time for me around the house. I went outside early and did an inventory on how my tropical/houseplants were doing in the heat. I also spent some time with my interior plants as well.
The one conclusion that I came to was, I need to move six semi large plants into the house this fall. With the temperatures as hot as they are, you can work inside your home or greenhouse to make a plant plan for the winter.
When the temperatures are no longer over 100 degrees, or in the early morning, you should spray your plants with an insecticide. Either organic or chemical, I find a three in one control works well. A three in one spray is a miticide, fungicide and an insecticide combined to kill all three types of pests. By doing this while the plants are outside, you lessen the risk of bringing bugs into your home. Or you can remove any pests from the leaves by blasting the plants with a steady stream of water. Depending on the method you decide to use, make sure to spray the underneath of the leaves and the areas where the leaves attach to the stems of the plants. Those are great hiding spots for bugs.
If you have hanging baskets that you want to keep over the winter, spray them also. Depending on the plants, many can be pruned back to increase the growth for next year. This will also decrease the amount of room that they will need inside as well. Begonias can withstand a heavy prune.
Space is always an issue. Most flat surfaces can be covered with plants. Don’t forget to look up! Some plants can be placed in hangers and hung in front of your windows. Macrame plant hangers are in fashion. Yes, Amazon and other on-line retailers have made shopping super easy! There are also great plant stands to be found. Many can be used inside and outside. Just make sure that there is enough space to hold your plants.
Dividing plants is another way to control how many are being brought into your home. Spider plants or Airplane plants can be pruned back. Usually there are more than one plant in the containers, which can be shared with friends and family. Peace Lillies, Chinese evergreens fall into that category as well.
Then there are the huge plants. Dracaenas, Citrus Trees or Monsteras that have grown eight to ten feet tall. They are occupying all the space on the deck, and will no longer fit through a door. Now what do you do? Dracaenas can be cut way back. I have removed up to ten feet off of a plant. You can make cuttings off of what was pruned, if you have room or compost the prunings. The plant will send out new growth, below where you made the pruning, and become a stockier plant. Monsteras, if they are wildly out of control, can be heavily pruned back as well. I have removed up to a 6-foot section from some, gave the cuttings to friends, and composted the rest. On the various types of citrus trees, they can not be divided. Citrus can be touchy; they need to be pruned several times before they are brought indoors. Usually, 6 to 8 inches at a time, avoiding the worst of the summer heat.
If you don’t want to prune the huge plants, you may want to make a donation of the plants to a library or community center. The best time to start looking is now, as we don’t know what or when the temperatures will drop below 50 degrees at night. Many places, once the plant is donated, may sell them to raise funds for themselves or use them to decorate their office areas.
Stay cool, and keep on gardening.
