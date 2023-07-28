Burleson Recreation Supervisor Elizabeth Davidson was named the Employee of the Quarter for April through June.
Davidson was nominated for her outstanding work focusing on recreation programming for the Burleson community.
Her nomination focused on her work ethic, high level of customer service and innovative ideas that she brings to special events programming. The recent Far Out Family Campout is an example of her skills. The amount of advanced planning, coordination and onsite customer service were perfect touches for a fun and memorable event for participants.
Davidson proudly serves the community at events with a smile and joyful spirit. Additionally, she used to be heavily involved in Summer Camp programming, which benefits Burleson residents.
Recent events that Davidson oversees includes the Father’s Day Fishing Tournament, Cinco de Mayo Celebration and Earth Day, to name a few.
Upcoming events include Summer Luau Dance for individuals with special needs, Teen Ice Cream Social, the Be Healthy Burleson Run and Latin Food Truck Friday.
She has been with the city since Feb. 17, 2014, starting as a part-time Customer Service Attendant at the recreation center.
Davidson quickly earned a promotion to full-time Recreation Coordinator.
About two years later, she was promoted to Senior Recreation Center Coordinator and then to Recreation Supervisor.
She was honored during the Monday Burleson City Council meeting. The city’s Employee of the Quarter award is based on an employee’s efficiency, transparency, honesty, innovation and customer service, all of which comprise the city’s ethics statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.