A meet and greet event to honor Big Bear Museum Curator Jimmy Smith begins at 5 p.m. Friday at the Chisholm Trail Outdoor Museum, 101 Chisholm Trail Drive in Cleburne.
The event, which includes hors d’oeuvres, is free and open to the public.
David Murdoch — chairman of the Johnson County Heritage Foundation, which oversees operation of CTOM — called Smith’s contributions to the museum invaluable.
“We just wanted to honor Jimmy and get people from the community out here to meet him and see the museum,” Murdoch said. “Jimmy has served as curator of Big Bear since it opened in 2014. He’s a published author, highly respected in the archeological community and has participated on numerous archeological digs.”
Through exhibits, family events and educational programs, the CTOM, which opened in the early 2000s, celebrates and preserves the history of the Chisholm Trail, Johnson County and surrounding areas and pioneer life. A top Cleburne and Johnson County tourist attraction, the outdoor museum includes Johnson County’s original courthouse, a stagecoach station, one-room schoolhouse, concert stage and other attractions.
The Big Bear Museum, which celebrates Native American history, originated from a donation of Native American and other artifacts from the family of Leonard Jackson “Big Bear” Beal. Beal collected Native American pieces throughout his life and also worked as a police officer, professional wrestler and Hollywood actor. Later in his life, Beal returned to his native Texas settling in Grandview where he passed away in 2012.
“He had been out here, had seen and appreciated CTOM,” Murdoch said. “But he didn’t live long enough to see the museum in his name open up.”
From its humble beginnings with the courthouse building, a few teepees and the first several of what Murdoch believes now forms the longest cattle silhouette drive in America, the CTOM has come far.
“People from all over the country and the world come to visit,” Murdoch said. “This has grown into far more than we ever imagined would happen back in the beginning.”
Smith several times visited the CTOM before the Big Bear Museum existed but became involved as curator after Johnson County Heritage Foundation Board Member Chuck Lumus suggested his name to Murdoch.
“He’s not here on a day-to-day basis but he oversees the overall operation of Big Bear and the maintaining and changing around and updating exhibits,” Murdoch said. “People will often bring things in for Jimmy to look at to determine what it is, if it’s authentic and so forth. He was also highly instrumental designing the layout and helping set the museum up.”
CTOM Onsite Director Carrie Murdoch likewise joined in on praising Smith’s contributions to the museum.
“Jimmy’s just a huge asset with so much experience and knowledge,” Carrie Murdoch said.
Smith said his interest in history stretches back to childhood.
“I grew up on a farm near Brownwood and used to hunt for arrowheads,” Smith said. “Later I found out about the state’s archeological society, which sponsors trips every year where you go participate in excavations or historical surveys of different areas. After I graduated from TCU I started going on those every year.
Through the years, Smith published numerous articles including one on the excavation of an 800 room Pueblo in New Mexico, which won the New Mexico Historical Preservation Award for Archeology in 2010.
Smith, among other projects, has participated in digs and searches involving sunken ships, mammoths and other historical sites.
“The CTOM overall works to educate people on the history of Johnson County,” Smith said. “A lot of people don’t know a lot about it, so they can come here and find out and learn more. The focus of Big Bear is educating people on the history of Native Americans, particularly students who come through on field trips, and we have hundreds of them, because there are a lot of misconceptions about Native Americans.”
Not to mention the experience offered by the museum, David Murdoch said.
“It’s great to read about history and these events and things,” Murdoch said. “But it’s even better to come out here to actually see and experience these artifacts.”
The byproducts of the Big Bear Museum and CTOM overall include tourism, recreation and family entertainment among other factors, Smith and David Murdoch said.
“Also the Native American community,” Smith said. “All who have come through here that I’ve talked to have just been overwhelmed by the presentation and amount of items and information here. I think there’s probably not a better museum for Native American history in the state.”
Both men being huge history buffs, the enjoyment of their involvement in the CTOM and Big Bear Museum brings much personal joy.
“That’s the fun thing about history,” Murdoch said. “No matter how much you learn, there’s always more to discover and find out. Every time I’m in [Big Bear Museum] and Jimmy’s leading a tour I learn something new.”
For information on the CTOM and Big Bear Museum, visit jcchisholmtrail.com
