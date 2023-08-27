It’s a stressful, always uncertain job to begin with, the daily reality of first responders, Chisholm Trail 100 Club Executive Director Cara Ellison said.
“These folks are always there for us, so we want to be there for them,” Ellison said. “Because, when you think about first responders, you realize their day is to help total strangers. They walk out their door everyday and spend their shift, which is sometimes much longer than eight hours, just helping total strangers.
“Not to mention that they’re usually showing up to help on these peoples’ worst day. Because, when you call the fire department, police department or the ambulance, that’s usually one of your worst days.”
Tough on the victims helped but also on the first responders as well, Ellison said.
“Think about it,” Ellison said. “Our first responders see and encounter these situations each and everyday, which is mentally tough to go through for them too.
“So we, through the Chisholm Trail 100 Club, want to continuously be there to support them whether that’s financially or just to let them know that the community is behind them.”
Chisholm Trail 100 Club officials and volunteers express such appreciation in numerous ways, several of which Ellison outlined during Thursday’s luncheon of the Cleburne Rotary Club.
Cleburne Rotary President Pete Kampfer, in introducing Ellison, voiced support for first responders and the Chisholm Trail 100 Club.
“We support what you’re doing as a basis of supporting law enforcement and first responders,” Kampfer said. “When I arrived in Johnson County in 2020 there was talk of defunding police and disrespect for law enforcement in many areas in cities, states and nationally.
“But I will tell you that, from our aspect, we honor our first responders and law enforcement officers, also following the laws by the way, and see it as an important thing to show that support and be involved in the community.”
The Chisholm Trail 100 Club, which began in 2010, now boasts more than 900 members.
That and other 100 clubs — each state has one of more, including Texas, which has 22 — spread from Detroit, Ellison said.
“The genesis of all this is that in the 1950s a law enforcement officer was killed in the line of duty in Detroit,” Ellison said. “He left behind a wife and two small children. One of Detroit’s top business leaders at the time said, ‘We need to help. We need to do something for this family.’
“He called upon 100 of his friends to help and the money raised provided scholarship funding for that officer’s kids. So that one act of kindness in Detroit in the 1950s has turned into these 100 clubs all over the nation.”
The clubs are independent run mainly by volunteers and donations.
Creation of the Chisholm Trail 100 Club, a 501©(3) organization, represented a true grassroots effort, Ellison said.
“Back in 2009, an employee at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office who had just moved up here from the Houston area asked [then Johnson County Sheriff Bob Alford] about the 100 club in this area,” Ellison said. “[Alford] said, ‘We don’t have one,’ to which she said, ‘Well, we’re going to change that.’
“Sheriff Alford said, ‘Just tell me what we need to do.’ So this really began with just a handful of people trying to pull it together and it became official in 2010.”
Unlike Houston, the states largest 100 club, the Chisholm Trail 100 Club supports not only area law enforcement officers but also firefighters, emergency dispatchers and emergency services personnel.
Although the organization solely covered Johnson County initially, Ellison said the original organizers possessed the foresight to realize that needs were great and thus settled on the Chisholm Trail 100 name as opposed to naming the entity the Johnson County 100 Club.
Which is exactly what happened. The coverage area of the club quickly expanded and now includes Somervell and Hood counties as well as the city of Mansfield.
“We now cover almost 2,000 first responders and, on any given day just with the amount of volunteer firefighters out there in those three counties that number can sometimes be well over 2,000,” Ellison said.
A primary mission of the club is, Ellison admitted, “kind of morbid when you think about it,” but also absolutely needed.
“They’re here for us when the unthinkable happens,” Ellison said. “We also want to be their for them and their families when the unthinkable happens.”
First and foremost, Ellison said, members of the Chisholm Trail 100 Club stand in the gap for first responders and their family members during times of tragedy.
“We don’t want that to ever happen,” Ellison said. “We want this area to be a community that continues to support our first responders. But things happen. We live very close to a huge urban area and bad stuff happens more than we care to actually admit.
“When a first responder is hurt, or God forbid killed, in the line of duty we’re there to support them and their family going forward.”
Accidental death and dismemberment policies the club provides to all first responders provide $80,000 in cases of deaths in the line of duty as well as other benefits for cases of serious injuries.
A recent shopping of policies, previous policies paid $50,000, provided the increased payout as well as coverage of cardiac events, the leading cause of on duty deaths among firefighters.
Savings from switching carriers afforded the club to establish a benevolence distribution program.
“For families of first responders who pass away while off duty, that fund allows us to provide a $5,000 benevolence disbursement to bring that family some financial assistance in the midst of a very difficult time,” Ellison said.
The club also provides scholarships to children of first responders, which can be used for traditional college, trade schools or police or fire academy tuition.
The club recognizes numerous area first responders each year as well.
“Even though they don’t like the glitz and glamour of being recognized, they do sincerely appreciate when the community reaches out to say thank you,” Ellison said.
Something Ellison called upon all in the community to do.
“Just something simple like donating a case of water especially given all the fires our firefighters have spent all summer fighting,” Ellison said. “Just take those few minutes to go buy a case of water and drop it off at a fire station. Or take those few seconds any time you see a police officer or first responder to just say thank you. That means the world to them and it’s important that we let them know we care.”
Important also is to recognize and keep alive the memory of those first responders whose lives were lost in the line of duty, a list stretching back to the 1800s.
“We always want to honor the at all our events,” Ellison said. “We have a roll call to remember their names and faces so that their families left behind always know that they’re appreciated and not forgotten.”
The Chisholm Trail 100 Club raises money through memberships, sponsorships of events, donations and several fundraisers.
The 100 Shots for 100 Club clay shoot event ranks as the club’s largest annual fundraising event though the Hot Rods and Heroes Motor Festival, to be held Oct. 9 at The Depot in Cleburne, and a Sept. 9 car show to be held in Granbury, also help raise funds and spread awareness of the club’s mission and opportunities.
For information on upcoming events, volunteer opportunities or to join or donate to the Chisholm Trail 100 Club, visit CT100.org.
