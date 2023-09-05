Residents interested in learning more about police work and operations just in general or in contemplating possible law enforcement career options, and/or interested in assisting their local police and community need look no further than the Cleburne Police Department.
CPD Officer Kerri Abbott detailed the department’s numerous free classes and volunteer opportunities during Thursday’s Cleburne Rotary Club luncheon at Our Place Restaurant.
Abbott encouraged all interested in how and why police departments operate to check out CPD’s Citizens Police Academy, a 10- to 11-week course meeting 6:30 p.m. each Thursday.
“Different presenters within our department come in and tell about the different jobs they do,” Abbott said. “The department’s goal is to build a closer bond with the residential and business community.”
Among other topics, classes cover patrol procedures, property and evidence, criminal investigations, SWAT, crime scenes and more.
In addition to talks and presentations, the course includes hands-on activities such as mock traffic stops and the opportunity to ride along with a patrol officer.
Recent additions to the course include information on the homeless population, which has grown in recent years, Abbott said
Questions and discussion are encouraged throughout the course in effort to better help attendees learn why police do the things they do.
CPD conducts the class once a year, which, although the current class began last week, Abbott said a few spots remain open for those interested.
Although the class is free, participants must be 18 or older and live, work, worship or volunteer in Cleburne. Those interested in participating must also pass a background check.
To register, visit cleburnepolice.org. For information, contact Abbott at 817-556-8815 or kerri.abbott@cleburne.net.
CPD Citizens Police Academy graduates earn the opportunity to join the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, which assists CPD in a number of ways.
Gary and Judy Israel, both alumni members, also spoke during Thursday’s Rotary meeting. Both touted the benefits of the Citizens Police Academy and alumni participation.
“We got involved when we moved to Cleburne because we wanted to meet people,” Gary Israel said. “We’ve learned a lot and met a lot of people since from participating in both.”
Participation in the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association offers excellent opportunities to give back to the community, both said.
“The alumni association works as a fundraising arm and allows us to do things such as holding celebrations for dispatcher’s day, holding a lunch for first responders,” Gary Israel said.
Cleburne Rotarian Lori Pedigo, also a Cleburne Police Academy Alumni Association member, added that, through funds raised, association members have purchased new chairs, bulletproof vests and other equipment for CPD in recent years.
“We’re able to help the department with things they need that aren’t in their budget,” Gary Israel said.
Citizens Police Academy graduates also have the opportunity to join CPD’s Citizens on Patrol program, which Pedigo and the Israels have done.
COP volunteers receive training and a uniform, though not a gun, and, once trained, patrol the city in marked vehicles.
“We’re extra eyes and ears for the department,” Gary Israel said. “We also stop, talk and visit with people and basically serve as ambassadors for the police department.”
COP volunteers, Judy Israel said, also visit schools often to talk to and visit with students.
What COP volunteers don’t do, Gary Israel stressed, is have authority to conduct stops, arrests or otherwise involve themselves in criminal matters though they can, of course, report criminal activity they see.
“We have radios in our cars so if we see something suspicious we can call it in,” Gary Israel said. “But then we back off. We don’t want to be in the way or be a distraction for the officers because they need to focus on what they’re doing.”
COP volunteers set their own hours basically, Abbott said adding that many in house volunteer opportunities exist for volunteers not interested in patrolling in a vehicle.
“They’ve been a big help to us in many ways,” Abbott said. “They’ve helped in reception and records. Helped with teaching our Citizens Police Academy classes.”
In addition to patrolling, volunteers have also helped with traffic control at accident scenes, parades and other city events.
More academies
For younger residents, CPD conducts Teen Police Academy each summer.
“We work with our schools to select kids who show leadership skills or express an interest in law enforcement,” Abbott said. “That helps although they don’t necessarily have to want to be in law enforcement and may be kids who just want to learn more about the aspects of what we do.
“The teen academy is more hands on than the citizens academy. They go through our obstacle course, mock crime scenes and learn to march in military formation. It’s like a mini police academy and lasts a week.”
A recently initiated academy, CPD’s Minister’s Police Academy, part of the department’s Clergy and Police Alliance, is free as well and open to pastors as well as other church staff members.
The course covers church safety, human trafficking issues, crisis situations and other topics.
Pastors and other church leaders, Abbott said, are often better equipped to assist victims of crimes or other emergencies, which is where the Minister’s Academy and police and clergy alliance play in.
