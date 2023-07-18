The warmest days of the year are here, and in Cleburne, Texas, that means busy weekends full of events and outdoor fun. Whether you’re traveling solo or with your family, Cleburne has tons of entertainment options to suit your needs. From riding a bike to making a splash at a waterpark to kayaking on an idyllic lake, here are the top things to do in the summer in Cleburne.
Lake Pat Cleburne
Why explore Cleburne by foot when you can paddle? At Lake Pat Cleburne, you and your group can paddle or go on a boat at the 1,558-acre wide recreational lake. You can kayak along the water and go fishing for largemouth bass, catfish, crappie and more.
Fishing from the banks is another option. Visitors traveling with their boats have free access to the public boat ramps.
Splash Station
Ride down the slippery slides at Splash Station — the area’s most popular waterpark. This attraction is designed to please people of all ages, with several kid-friendly activities and water playgrounds available, as well as cozy cabanas for the adults.
During the hot summer months, the large swimming pools is a refreshing escape while spending time with friends and family. Monitor the park’s Facebook page for upcoming events and classes where you can work out in the water.
Cleburne State Park
Immerse yourself in nature at Cleburne State Park, with six-miles of dense wilderness, the park is home to hilly terrains and bike trails for cyclists who are up for the challenge. Stay overnight in a designated camping site, and start the morning with a refreshing dip in the lake.
Drop a line in the water to catch freshwater fish, or bring your boat for a relaxing day on the lake. No need to hurry off — stay for the sunset and enjoy every moment of your summer getaway.
Tour de Goatneck Bike Ride
Clear your calendar July 29 for the Tour of Goatneck held throughout Cleburne. This family-friendly event will have a rolling hill course which averages around 35 feet per mile offering courses of 10 miles, 27 miles, 41 miles and 70 miles.
The riders will enjoy a nice scenery and to ensure riders have ample opportunity to rest and refuel, rest stops are provided every 8-9 miles across all courses.
Cleburne Railroaders Game
Cleburne is excited to welcome the baseball team to its community, the Cleburne Railroaders. This summer, the team will play games at The Depot.
There are plenty of ways to stay busy during a Railroaders game, so come on out and show your support for this team.
