Summer's here and the time is right for reading by the pool side. Or the beach, comfort of indoor A/C or anywhere really.
One of the great things about books is that whatever your interests are there's bound to be a book, if not several, covering the subject. So grab a book and kick back to enjoy the joy of theater of the mind, a first class ticket anywhere and the wonder of transcending time and space.
To get you started, we at the Times-Review, as well as dedicated readers from the Cleburne Public Library, offer the following suggestions. Feel free to peruse and choose, or set out on your own to discover your next great read.
History
"The White Ship" by Charles Spencer
Gripping in its own way as the story of the Titanic. The White Ship, considered the fastest afloat at the time, on Nov. 25, 1120 sunk in the English Channel taking with it William Aetherling, the sole male heir of England's King Henry I.
Civil war and a game of thrones erupted over who should succeed Henry I. Spencer deftly brings chaos and political intrigue 900 years gone into the now. Had Aetheling survived, the entire line of English monarchs from then to now would have been different. Think about that.
Music
"The Philosophy of Modern Song" by Bob Dylan
Not an autobiography. That's Dylan's 2004 "Chronicles: Volume One." Here Dylan waxes on his love of music instead weighing in along the way on 66 genre spanning songs (though none of his own songs) released between the 1920s and now. Some well known, others obscure.
In typical Dylan fashion, his observations range spot on astute at times while inscrutable others. Either way, Dylan's prose proves thrilling throughout, often profound and frequently laugh out loud funny. YouTubing the songs discussed before each chapter enriches the experience. Doing so also guarantees discovery of great songs you may not have heard previously.
Science Fiction
"The Measure" by Nikki Erlick
Mysterious boxes containing a length of string revealing how long each recipient has left to live arrive one day. Erlick spins what could've been a random gimmick into a taut, rich tale courtesy of well-developed characters, a mix of fantasy and realism and several dollops of romance.
The story feels both like an episode of the old "Twilight Zone" TV show and a fictional meditation on the COVID-19 pandemic. Should be a Netflix series in the planning, if it's not already.
Fiction
"The Reading List" by Sara Nisha Adams
Grieving West Londoner Mukesh happens across a list of books penned by his late wife and heads to the library to check them out.
Renewed acquaintance with his granddaughter, new relationships and new beginning follow in Adams' touching chronicle of healing and joy. A book sad and uplifting all at once.
Family read
"The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street" by Karina Yan Glaser
This story is about five siblings who plot together to try to save their beloved brownstone house when their landlord decides not to renew the family’s lease. This is a great read-aloud story that is suitable for all ages of the family.
Simple enough for the youngest listener to follow the characters and plot, but with a story that engages older kids and adults too. This title is the first in a series your family will surely fall in love with.
Mystery
"The Mysterious Benedict Society" by Trenton Lee Stewart
If you like solving puzzles, mysteries, or reading books in a series, this book is a great place to start. This is an action-packed story full of riddles and puzzles that are fun to solve along with the characters in the book.
Four gifted children answer a newspaper ad that sets them on adventures that are addictive to join in on as a reader. The story is so good that this series was made into an original series on Disney+.
Fantasy
"Fablehaven" by Brandon Mull
This is the first book in a series that is proving to be a popular checkout at the library. Fablehaven is a hidden hideaway where mystical creatures gather in order to prevent becoming extinct.
The main characters, Kendra and Seth, are unaware of the secret sanctuary, or the fact that their grandfather is the caretaker! This is a creative fantasy series.
Historical Fiction
"The Midwife of Auschwitz" by Anna Stuart
For historical fiction lovers, this book will keep you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. Based on an incredible true story, the poignant novel tells of one woman’s fight for love, life and hope during a time of unimaginable darkness.
When forced into Auschiwitz Concentration Camp during World War II, Ana Kaminski declares herself a midwife and her friend, Ester, he assistant. If you like "Call the Midwife," this book is a perfect read for you.
Thriller
"The Prisoner" by B.A. Paris
After losing her parents at a young age, Amelie endures to build her own life and make it on her own in London. Courted by handsome billionaire Ned Hawthorne, Amelie becomes swept up in the glamorous life and seems to have it all. Until that is she wakes up in a pitch-black room unsure how she got there or who her captors are. An engrossing, impossible to put down thriller that leaves readers guessing until the end. (Amy Graham)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.