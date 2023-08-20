Johnson County Commissioner Larry Woolley on Monday thanked area firefighters for their hard work of late in battling wildfires near Godley and throughout the rest of the county.
The fire near Godley, set off by welding sparks, resulted in no injuries or home losses, but consumed 1,320 acres and required the efforts of multiple fire agencies from the county and elsewhere over a five-day period.
Firefighters within the county have stayed busy fighting multiple grass and brush fires as well before and since the Godley fire this summer.
“We had five grass fires [Aug. 17] alone,” Johnson County Emergency Services Director Jamie Moore said. “Fortunately, none were more than four acres or caused much damage.”
With the summer heat and fire hazard potential heavy, thanked firefighters and urged caution.
“I want to publicly thank all the firefighters and volunteer firefighters within the county and from outside the county,” Woolley said. “Those guys and girls have been overtime the last few weeks with multiple fires.
“And, the danger is still here. We’re just one discarded cigarette from the whole county being on fire.”
Commissioner Rick Bailey agreed.
“Or a burn barrel,” Bailey said. “We had a fire over the weekend near Park Road 21, which they managed to stop pretty quick but which easily could’ve gotten out of control quick. That began with a burn barrel.”
Commissioner Mike White chimed in as well.
“We had a structure fire in my precinct caused by a barbecue grill,” White said. “That’s how easy it can spread.”
All three stressed that a county wide burn ban remains in place.
“We can’t say it enough,” Bailey said. “That means no trash burning.”
Commissioner Kenny Howell agreed.
“Anything with an open flame or sparks, just refrain from it right now,” Howell said. “And be careful.”
Johnson County Judge Chris Boedeker on Monday also proclaimed Aug. 29 to Sept. 3 as Johnson County Pioneer and Old Settler’s Reunion Week in Johnson County.
Although the annual festival takes place in Alvarado, organizers were quick to point out that the event encompasses all of Johnson County and all are welcome.
“It’s a great place to take the kids, take the family and experience Johnson County history and fun,” Boedeker said.
Among other attractions, the event includes live music, a baby contest, fiddling contest, county queen competition, rides, vendors, food and more.
“It’s an important event for descendants, community members and history enthusiasts in that it helps preserve the history and heritage of our county,” Boedeker said. “It’s a time-honored tradition strengthening the bonds of our community and reinforcing the importance of preserving our historical legacy fostered in a sense of community, unity and pride with a focus to educate, inspire and engage our future generations.”
During their Monday meeting, commissioners also approved hiring Reynolds Asphalt and Construction Company to repair portions of Luisa Lane at a cost of $996,000.
American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds will pay for the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.