A Sunday traffic collision in Lynn County claimed the lives of four, including a 17-year-old Cleburne girl, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety reports.
The accident occurred about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 179 and U.S. 380 about 11 miles east of Brownfield.
A Cleburne woman, 35, driving a Lincoln MKC was traveling north on FM 179 approaching the intersection when she ran a stop sign and collided with a Ram pickup traveling west on U.S. 380, according to reports.
The Ram driver, Armando Anthony Yglecias, 67, of Rockwall, and his back left passenger, Joy Yglecias, 67, of Rockwall, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Rescue workers transported Albert Yglecias, 64, of Waco, a third passenger in the truck, by ambulance to Lynn County Hospital where he later died.
Another passenger in the Ram, Michelle Yglecias, 57, of Waco, was flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock with critical injuries.
The 17-year-old Cleburne girl, a front passenger in the Lincoln MKC, was also taken to Lynn County Hospital where she too later died.
The girl’s identity has not yet been released.
A 1-year-old girl riding in a car seat in the back of the Lincoln was transported to Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock to be treated for possible minor injuries.
Rescue workers transported the woman driving the Lincoln to University Medical Center as well. Details of her injuries have not been released.
Troopers on scene reported that weather conditions were dry and clear at the time of the collision. Reports also indicate that all passengers in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
