From elementary and younger aged children to older children and for families, three new book clubs are soon to kick off at the Cleburne Public Library.
A $6,000 Texas Reads grant from the Texas State Library Archives Commission and Institute of Museum and Library Services recently awarded to the library made the programs possible.
Rally To Read Aloud, the first of the new programs begins 6 p.m. Monday at the library, 302 W. Henderson St.
"Rally to Read is part of the grant and a program we're going to kick off to celebrate the benefits of reading aloud," Cleburne Library Director Tina Dunham said. "Sign up sheets are available now and we'll be giving participants a book to take home as well as a flyer outlining the program."
Cleburne ISD's Dyslexia Coordinator Charlotte Stone will be on hand Monday to discuss the benefits of reading aloud and to relay information on upcoming pop-up book clubs.
"The elementary program involve picture books and so forth," Dunham said. "Then the youth book club and the family book club. The purpose of the grant is to encourage families to read more and to enjoy the shared experience of reading a book together."
The programs entail attending book club meetings as well as at-home reading.
"They will come to the book clubs where we will talk about the book and its themes," Dunham said. "We'll read aloud maybe a chapter or so then participants will be allowed to take the book home and keep it. We'll also give them a survey in hopes that, once they finish the book, they will fill those out to let us know what they enjoyed about the book."
Initial plans call for the program to run October through April.
"The grant money will be used to purchase the books," Dunham said. "Which include a print and then an audio version of the book on a device."
The clubs funded by the grant differ from the library's long running adult book club, which remains ongoing.
That club meets 3-4 p.m. the second Thursday of each month with members discussing the fiction or non fiction choice of that particular month. Participation in the adult book club is free and encouraged for all who love to read.
Celebrating Texas Rangers
In honor of the Texas Rangers' 200th anniversary, historian Audrey Ladd will be on hand at 6 p.m. Sept. 25.
"She's going to talk about the history of the Texas Rangers and how they formed," Dunham said. "She'll talk about some of their notable cases through the years and probably bring a few artifacts."
That program is free as well.
"Otherwise, for the rest of the month, we have our chess club and regular adult book club, and we're starting up story time for kids and toddler time again this week. We're also working on plans for our annual Fall Festival, which will be Saturday, Nov. 4 this year," Dunham said.
For information on library programs and services, visit cleburne.net/library, the library's Facebook page or call 817-645-0934.
