Cleburne ISD will host its annual Volunteers In Public Schools District Inservice at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Central Offices boardroom for new and returning participants.
A volunteer program is in place at every CISD campus, with a variety of opportunities available including serving as a Reading Buddy, assisting in the library and lunchroom or as a tutor at the elementary level. Volunteers also provide a vital role at the secondary level as tutors and student mentors.
Last year volunteers contributed more than 3,400 hours to CISD campuses in their work with students, teachers and staff.
Smith Middle School Principal Amber White said she is excited to welcome volunteers as extra hands in their work with fifth- and sixth-graders in their first year as intermediate students.
“We hope to see our parents, grandparents and community members who have been volunteering at our elementary campuses take that next step in continuing to give of their time at the intermediate level,” White said. “We are also looking forward to welcoming those new to VIPS. We will be engaging volunteers as tutors, in mentoring, providing help in the library and office and taking on tasks for the classroom in laminating and copying.”
The district inservice will provide an overview of the VIPS program, from the role of the volunteer to what to expect as a member of VIPS. While at Central Office, new volunteers will have their badge pictures taken and everyone will complete documents for the 2023-24 school year.
The meeting will end with participants breaking into groups to meet with CISD Parent and Family Engagement Liaisons, who serve as campus volunteer coordinators.
All participants in the CISD Volunteers In Public Schools program must undergo a background check annually. Access to the form is available on the CISD website at: cleburneisd.quickapp.pro/apply/applicant/start?_ref=qap_session_0628197063526ea3d3526a90d47b971dcd2e0db5ce7f5b4b8a9d79a2f35e67bb
For more information on the VIPS inservice, call 817-202-1127 or email lmagers@c-isd.com. The CISD Central Offices are at 505 N. Ridgeway Drive.
