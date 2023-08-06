Despite the ongoing challenges of inflation, materials shortages and other factors, Cleburne’s economy remains strong and appears set to remain so for the foreseeable future, Cleburne Economic Development Director Grady Easdon said.
Easdon delivered a quarterly economic update during the Cleburne City Council’s July 25 meeting.
Easdon discussed commercial and residential development, unemployment numbers and other economic metrics.
Commercial permits and development continue at a healthy pace, Easdon said.
Chief among those is the Railhead Addition, a 94-acre mixed use development near The Depot baseball stadium on the south side of U.S. 67 west of Woodruff Road and near Texas 171.
The project once completed will contain five commercial, four residential and two common area lots.
“Utility construction is underway within the development with more construction to come soon,” Easdon said.
Elsewhere in Cleburne, construction of a $4.1 million 911 call center for Johnson County is underway. Other commercial projects completed or in the planning include a Smoothie King on West Henderson Street, a Boot Barn in the mall and a Hobby Lobby, also in the mall.
On the residential front, 90 permits have been issued through June.
“We have right now in development, in various stages of development, 7,182 single family units and 2,059 multi-family units for a total of 9,241 units,” Easdon said.
New residential construction permits are down compared to the last three years, Easdon added.
“But there are several new subdivisions that have build-ready lots and new home construction is underway on a modest scale,” Easdon said.
Even with that building Cleburne’s supply of housing remains relatively short, Easdon added.
“Most builders are waiting on the sidelines for moderation in interest rates and building material costs,” Easdon said. “But we look poised for a rapid rise in new residential construction permits once that happens and we’re seeing substantial interest in multi-family projects including single-family rental neighborhoods.”
Easdon noted that the median listing price of a home sits at $339,000 as of June compared to $313,000 in June 2022.
The median sales price totals $249,000 as of June compared to $322,000 in June 2022.
Sales tax revenues remain robust as they have for several years.
“Sales tax revenues through July 2023 are up 25.46% compared to the same period year-to-date last year, and up 6.40% comparing July 2023 to July 2022,” Easdon said.
Statewide, sales tax revenues are up 6.33% over YTD last year and 6.40% when comparing July 2023 to July 2022.
“With 66.67% of the fiscal year completed, local sales tax revenue is at 107.81% of the general fund budgeted revenue,” Easdon said.
Unemployment down
The Cleburne unemployment rate sits at 3.6%, down from last quarter’s 4.1% while Johnson County’s current 3.7% rate is down from 4.1% in the last quarter, Easdon said.
Statewide the rate is 4.2% compared to 4.5% last quarter.
Cleburne’s current labor force totals 15,235 up from 15,195 last quarter. Labor force numbers for the county total 92,079 up from last quarter’s 87,888 total.
National numbers
The current national inflation rate totals 2.97% compared to the previous report’s 5%.
“Speculation is that there will likely be another Fed rate increase in an effort to further tamp down the rate of inflation,” Easdon said.
Consumer spending remains strong despite the stubbornly increasing Consumer Price Index and mortgage applications have increased slightly over last quarter’s reports, Easdon said.
“Many economic experts are now predicting that if there is a recession in 2023, it will be milder than previously anticipated,” Easdon said. “However, there is growing sentiment that there may be no recession at all due to the strong job market and consistently-increasing consumer spending.”
Despite higher costs for most goods and services and a slowdown in residential building permits, Cleburne’s economy remains strong, Easdon said.
“The increasingly-high cost of land in the greater DFW Metroplex, combined with better availability here continues to make Cleburne a primary target for new development,” Easdon said. “Particularly commercial, retail and hospitality interests from brokers, developers and investors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.