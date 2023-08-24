A public hearing soliciting input on the city’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year saw no takers during Tuesday’s Cleburne City Council meeting.
That required hearing out of the way, council members announced their intent to officially vote on the proposed budget and property tax rate at 5 p.m. Sept. 12 at Cleburne City Hall.
The proposed rate includes a 10.18% decrease over the current year’s rate, a drop from 64 cents per $100 of valuation to 58 cents per $100.
The city’s new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
The 58 cent rate, City Manager Steve Polasek said, sufficiently funds needed purchases and services and then some.
“Even with the proposed 6 cent reduction, we project an increase in ad valorem tax revenues over the current year because of new construction and other factors,” Polasek said.
Polasek, during an early August council meeting, noted council’s progress of late in consistently lowering the rate.
“Over a five year period, we were at 80 cents then, we’re now proposing a drop to 58 cents,” Polasek said.
A mix of conservative budgeting, robust growth and cash funding of numerous city projects over the past several years rendered such possible, Polasek and Mayor Scott Cain said.
“The reason we’ve been able to cash fund so many projects is primarily because we’re conservative in our budgeting,” Polasek said. “We tend to budget revenue projections less than we actually end up getting and we’re also conservative in our expenditures.
“The growth we’ve seen over the last several years absolutely plays into that too and those together have allowed us to cash fund a number of projects.”
Cleburne Finance Director Rhonda Daugherty delivered a brief overview of the proposed budget before Cain opened Tuesday’s public hearing.
Among other highlights, Daugherty pointed out that the city should collect about $7.5 million in additional revenues over current year collections despite the proposed 6 cent tax cut.
Among those numbers, Daugherty added, the city’s unreserved fund balance is projected to increase by $1.56 million over current year numbers.
Projection reports that evoked praise from Cain.
“I just want to point out that the reason for these increases is because our staff does an amazing job of finding ways to save our taxpayer’s money,” Cain said. “That unreserved fund balance is because they do such a good job of finding ways to save us money.”
The budget as proposed, minus reserve funds, totals $150,760,599 and calls for no new ad valorem or enterprise fund debt issuance in the upcoming year.
The budget as proposed includes employee raises, creation of several new positions and capital investments in street, water and facilities projects as well as purchase of new vehicles and equipment.
The budget, among other features, calls for $5.6 million worth of street repair and maintenance work.
Never forget
Councilman Derek Weathers, a U.S. Army veteran, proclaimed Sept. 11 as 9-11 Day of Remembrance and Patriot Day in Cleburne.
Weathers in reflecting on the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil urged all to remember the 2,996 killed on Sept. 11, 2001, but to also remember the national spirit of pride and unity among Americans in the aftermath.
Flags throughout the city will fly half mast that day and events are planned at Cleburne American Legion Post 50.
Cain commended Weathers for his service.
“You’re one of the ones who answered the all in the days after Sept. 11 as a true patriot to our country,” Cain said.
Weathers served from 2006-11, including time in central and southern Iraq from 2008-09, then as a reserve officer from 2011-17.
Weathers and Cain both called upon all to mark Sept. 11 as both a remembrance and a charitable day of service.
“A day to put aside our petty differences and remember that, first and foremost, we’re all Americans,” Cain said.
City officials also recognized public works project manager Kenneth Overstreet as Cleburne’s All Star recipient for June.
Overstreet recently worked overtime to clean up and repair damage caused by a broken sprinkler head in the Booker T. Washington Community Center’s gymnasium.
Polasek added that, although future conditions remain uncertain, growth generally builds upon growth, and the city’s ability to cash fund certain projects remains a huge positive.
“Now, we’re not going to be able to cash fund our way out of everything or never have to issue new debt,” Polasek said. “But, the more we can cash fund, the less debt we have to issue and obviously, by not paying interest or at least as much interest, we’re saving taxpayers a lot of money.”
