Cleburne ISD, led by the efforts of Phoenix Campus Character Education teacher Shelbie Norton, has been named a District of Distinction by Imagine Learning. Cleburne was one of only three districts recognized statewide.
The award reflects Norton’s work with students, and campus and district support, in meeting a series of standards in the use of the Imagine Purpose curriculum. Through lessons and activities presented throughout the school year, Phoenix students were engaged in the learning and practice of character qualities relating to self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making.
Norton and Phoenix Principal Dwayne Smith were recognized by trustees at the July school board meeting.
“After Imagine Learning reviewed the Imagine Purpose program use by more than 21,000 schools and districts nationwide in the 2022-23 school year, Cleburne ISD was among 301 to receive the District of Distinction recognition,” Tracy Shea, director of Innovative Leaning said. “The district is now considered a ‘citizen of the Imagine Nation.’
“Shelbie Norton was the most significant driver in making Cleburne ISD an Imagine Learning District of Distinction. Her efforts and dedication to students is reflected in this award. We are very proud of her for faithfully supporting the character development of her students.”
Norton has been a member of the Phoenix faculty since joining the district in 2014. She has more than 20 years of experience as an educator.
