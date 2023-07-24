Cleburne ISD will host its annual Enrollment Extravaganza on Thursday for students who will be new to the district in 2023-24, including those attending pre-kindergarten and kindergarten.
The enrollment event will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the CISD Central Offices, 505 N. Ridgeway, and will provide for “one-stop” registration, elementary through high school. Students being enrolled should accompany their parent/guardian to the event.
To assist families whose students may not have up-to-date immunizations required by the state for enrollment, Passport Health will be conducting an onsite vaccination clinic.
A printed copy of the child’s current immunization record, or a note from their previous school listing their missing vaccines will need to be presented. Medicaid, CHIP and most insurance plans will be accepted, except for Aetna/Blue Cross Gold, Silver, Bronze plans or HMO plans with any insurance company.
Parents should provide printed copies of their insurance card and their driver’s license or photo ID. Cash (no bills higher than $20) or checks will also be accepted. Vaccines are $10 per administration.
The following items are necessary to complete the student enrollment process:
- Child’s birth certificate and Social Security card
- Immunization record
- Last report card for students who were in grades 1-12
- Official transcript for students who were in grades 9-12
- Completed athletic forms for students entering grades 7-12 who will be participating in athletics
- (Forms can be downloaded from cleburneisd.rankonesport.com)
- Proof of address (within the last 30 days) such as a utility bill showing your address. If you have just moved or your utilities are included in your lease/rental payment, please bring a copy of that document, showing your address
Free pre-kindergarten is available to students who will be age four on or before Sept. 1 and meet at least one of the state eligibility requirements:
- Unable to speak and comprehend the English language
- Is educationally disadvantaged (eligible to participate in the national school lunch program • is homeless, as defined by 42 USC, §11434a, regardless of the residence of the child, of either parent of the child, or of the child’s guardian or other person having lawful control of the child
- Is the child of an active duty member of the armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or a reserve component of the armed forces, who is ordered to active duty by proper authority
- Is the child of a member of the armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or a reserve component of the armed forces, who was injured or killed while serving on active duty
- Is or has ever been in the conservatorship of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (foster care) following an adversary hearing held as provided by Family Code §262.201
- Is the child of a person eligible for the Star of Texas Award as: a peace officer under Texas Government Code §3106.002; a firefighter under Texas Government Code §3106.003; an emergency medical first responder under Texas Government Code §3106.004
Families with students enrolling in Pre-Kindergarten who are eligible for the national school lunch program should bring proof of income, in addition to the other requested documents for registration, in the form of two current check stubs for everyone in the household who is employed, or the EDG number.
Cleburne ISD also offers tuition-based pre-kindergarten at all elementary campuses. Tuition for the 2023-24 school year is $3,850, which can be made in monthly installments of $385.
For more information on the Enrollment Extravaganza, visit c-isd.com/register
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.