One Cleburne resident said she always walked away feeling better after a Chuck visit. Others throughout the community agree.
Lloyd “Chuck” Bailey passed away over the weekend.
Bailey, along with his wife, Becky Montgomery, owned and operated two Cleburne businesses, participated in and heavily promoted the Cleburne Chamber of Commerce and lent his support to the return of professional baseball in Cleburne among other civic involvement endeavors. At the time of his death, Bailey was about to embark on a new chapter as a Johnson County jailer.
“Chuck had just completed his training and got certified,” Johnson County Sheriff Adam King said. “I’ve worked with him in ministry and he and I have known each other for quite a while. He was very passionate about ministering to the inmates in our jail. That’s why he took that job; he wanted to go in there and make their lives better.”
King on a more personal level called Bailey’s passing a huge loss for Johnson County.
“He was a good man, a good friend who worked to make a difference,” King said. “I’m surely going to miss him and I’m going to miss partnering with him in ministry.”
King and others at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office characterized Bailey as an amazing person who led a remarkable life and one who served as a bright light and mentor to fellow officers and members of the community.
Bailey in 1989 moved from his native New England to Cleburne where he met and married Montgomery.
“Chuck made his mark in Cleburne and Johnson County and he made it quick and deep,” Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain said. “When you listened to him, if you didn’t hear the slight northern accent, you’d swear he was a third or fourth generation Cleburnite. He knew and understood the best of our community and always promoted it.”
Bailey set his love and promotion of community in action in 2012 when he opened the Cabinetry in Cleburne against the advice of many.
“I knew I wanted to open in Cleburne, not DFW,” Bailey said in 2015. “A lot of people told me that I’d spend a lot of money for not a lot of return in Cleburne. But the people of Cleburne and the area have really come out for us. We feel blessed. Cleburne has done more for us than I could ever possibly ask and I’m so happy we decided to open here.
“And we look forward to being here as Cleburne makes it big.”
Bailey’s words proved prophetic in light of Cleburne and the county’s unprecedented population and building growth that began shortly after 2015.
As a thank you to the community in 2015, Bailey arranged an in store appearance by Chicago Bears and Baylor University great Mike Singletary, who spent much of that day signing autographs and posing for pictures.
“Chuck had great business acumen,” Cain said. “On top of that, he loved his community, loved service and was a man of faith. He was one of a kind, just kind of a perfect storm of all those good things coming together in him.
“He had a great entrepreneurial mind as well and often helped young business owners figure out how to make their mark.”
Bailey was a longtime member and supporter of the Cleburne Chamber of Commerce having been brought on board by former Chamber President Cathy Marchel, who passed away in 2020. Bailey served for several years on the chamber board including stints as chairman and vice chairman.
“Chuck was selfless, loving and passionate about helping others,” former Chamber President Tara Janszen said. “His engaging and energetic presence will be greatly missed at chamber and community functions.
“I’m truly grateful for the opportunity I had to work closely with him during his many years of service on the Cleburne Chamber board of directors. Chuck strengthened the Cleburne Chamber and our community with his dedication to helping local businesses succeed. I will miss my friend dearly but forever remember his legacy of servant leadership.”
Bailey was larger than life, Chamber Community Relations Specialist Jackie Saylors said.
“Hearing of his passing was horrible news and a horrible loss,” Saylors said. “Chuck loved and supported the chamber and was involved in everything we did.”
Saylors called Bailey a great friend as well.
“He never met a stranger,” Saylors said. “He was just the sweetest person, Becky and him both. He’s come in the office with his arms held out and yell, “Jackie!,” and I’d yell, “Chucky!.” He’d hug and visit with everyone, just made everyone feel welcome and was such an amazing human being.”
Chamber Vice President Melinda Finnell feels much the same.
“Loved the community, his family and the chamber,” Finnell said. “But his deep faith always outshone everything. Chuck was a huge positive in the community and will be greatly missed.”
Cain summed Bailey up as an encourager both to him personally and so many others in the community.
“You think of community leaders who made their marks through holding public office,” Cain said. “But then there are people like Chuck who always answered the call to jump in, help out and make a difference. Anytime there’s something good going on in the community all you have to do is dig a little deeper and you’ll find their fingerprints on it, and that’s the kind of person Chuck was.”
Cain and others joked that Bailey and Marchel are already no doubt formulating plans for the betterment of heaven.
“When he and Cathy were here working on plans for the chamber and community it was an amazing sight to see,” Cain said. “They were unstoppable.”
Bailey also strongly supported the creation of The Depot and Cleburne Station, which led to the revival of the Cleburne Railroaders baseball team after decades of dormancy.
News of Bailey’s passing came as a gut punch, Cain said, but added that the positive impact he leaves behind will not soon be forgotten.
Johnson County Commissioner Rick Bailey, no relation, also counted Bailey as a close friend.
“We shared the same name and the same principles,” Rick Bailey said. “I just loved that guy. He was such an inspiration. He loved working for the Lord, loved people and he was a giver.
“This leaves a big void in town now because Chuck did a lot of good things for a lot of people.”
Bailey recalled a chance encounter in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
“My son and I were hauling a trailer of bottled water to Ingleside,” Bailey said. “We stopped at a Buc-ee’s and ran into Chuck and [Cleburne business owner Fernando Rodriguez]. We didn’t know they were going down there and they didn’t know we were going. So, we ended up going down together and working there.”
Rodriguez said he and Bailey were delivery toys and supplies collected by the chamber.
“So five hours from Cleburne we just randomly ran into Rick,” Rodriguez said. “We had no idea he was heading that way. It was a God thing.”
Rodriguez laughed remembering the “big sign” on the back of Bailey’s truck during the push for The Depot and Cleburne Station.
“He was just such a likable guy,” Rodriguez said. “Everybody loved him. He and his wife Becky were both so passionate about and giving to the community. We had a good friendship and I’m was so sad to hear of his passing.”
