The Cleburne ISD board of trustees has honored Cleburne High School junior Joscelin Sάnchez for a national award achieved at the end of her sophomore year.
Sάnchez, who was recognized at Monday’s school board meeting, posted a perfect score on the 2023 National Spanish Exam as a student in Advanced Spanish II. Out of 85,000 students nationwide, she is among 200 receiving the Perfect Score medal. She is also the first student to post a perfect score in the more than 15 years the national exam has been made available to learners in Cleburne’s Languages Other Than English program.
The 16-year-old said while she was happy to learn of her achievement, it is her goal to make a perfect score every time she takes an exam.
“I was really surprised when I received the news from my teacher,” she said. “But I didn’t think it was a big deal to get a perfect score. I try to get a perfect score on every test I take. It was my first time to take the National Spanish Exam — I heard from students who took it in 2022 that it was harder this year.”
Her Advanced Spanish II teacher, Justine Cooper, said while she was amazed at her student’s achievement, it reflected the effort and drive Sάnchez displayed in her class daily.
“I was absolutely amazed by Joscelin’s academic performance on the National Spanish Exam, especially considering that it was evaluated against her peers nationally, who are also native Spanish speakers,” Cooper said. “In addition to her academic performance, Joscelin also demonstrates several of the elements within the CISD Values of Excellence such as integrity, passion and growth.
“I could count on her to always show respect for her learning, and to help others who might have been struggling. She is humble and polite — I couldn’t have asked for a better student. She displayed a true growth mindset by consistently outperforming herself and setting high expectations for her writing, grammar and pronunciation skills.”
Sάnchez, whose score also placed her in the gold medal category, is one of 42 CHS students receiving recognition from the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese, which sponsors the National Spanish Exam.
Sάnchez said she was grateful for the opportunity to take the language proficiency challenge as a student seeking to grow in her bilingual skills. Spanish is Sάnchez’ home language. She began learning English at age 4 when she enrolled in the district’s pre-kindergarten program.
“Being bilingual makes me feel proud,” she said. “I also appreciate CHS giving us the opportunity to take the National Spanish Exam. I feel they recognize we want to improve and expand our skills as Spanish speakers. I think that’s beautiful.”
She said she believes her skills in two languages will be an asset in law enforcement, which is what she is considering as a profession.
“I want to be a police officer and I think being able to speak two languages, Spanish and English, in Texas is very important,” Sάnchez said. “When I stop someone who may only speak Spanish, language won’t be a problem. We’ll be able to converse. I will know what they are saying, and they will be able to understand me. I think that will also take away any fear they may have.
“I think being able to speak in multiple languages is a great way to help others. Knowing two languages, I can be two times as helpful.”
Now enrolled in Advanced Spanish III, Sάnchez is continuing to build on her language skills and abilities. She said she's hopeful she will be among the juniors inducted into the National Spanish Honor Society.
“I’d like to learn French — maybe I can do that in college,” she said. “I think I may have an ear for language. I translate for others all the time. I try to do that, so I won’t forget either language. I still want to get better using bigger words in Spanish — I want to expand my vocabulary. I read a lot of books in Spanish. I read the Bible in Spanish. And I pray in Spanish.”
Sάnchez has also been a member of the Lady Jackets track team as a competitor in the triple jump. Her junior course schedule is a rigorous one which includes advanced classes in algebra II, biology, US history and English III.
The National Spanish Exam is considered the most widely adopted Spanish proficiency test in the U.S. and the largest academic Spanish competition. Data from student scores on the exam, which is administered in the spring, provides schools with information regarding content standards — vocabulary and grammar — and performance standards relating to reading and listening comprehension.
CHS students also receiving recognition for outstanding performance on the 2023 National Spanish Exam include gold medal honorees Parker Brown, Allison Gow, Diana Bustamante, Jossette Martinez, David Palomares, Giovanny Rodriguez, Alan Hernandez, Sophia Castañeda, Lency Hernandez, Harold Cruz, Kristel Gamboa, Xithlaly Oviedo, Kasandra DeAnda and Jacob Martinez.
Silver medal recipients are Lily Fojtasek, Stephen Works, Cason Arnold, Alberto Gonzalez, Jesus Gonzalez, Jesús Gonzalez, Ericka Lucero. Bronze medals were awarded to Adrian Perez, Andrew Ortegon, Kasandra Bolanos, Zoe Schweizer, Anahi Calderon, Kaley Espino, Shoana Leuenberger and Alazae Espinoza.
Honorable Mention recognition includes Luke Watson, Emma Manning, Max Collazo, Abigail Steele, Addyson Braswell, Durand Jacques, Ezekiel Bowles, Monica Bithen, Abigail Bishop, Sophie Auvenshine, Brigid Morgan and Hannah Villareal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.