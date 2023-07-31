Burleson Mayor Chris Fletcher has been appointed to the North Texas Tollway Authority’s Contiguous County Advisory Committee. Fletcher will serve as the Johnson and Ellis counties representative.
Each county that has a tollway or touches a county that does can have a representative on the CCAC who works with the NTTA for further development opportunities.
“I am honored to have been appointed to this multi-county advisory committee,” Fletcher said. “It is important that Johnson County has a seat at the table when decisions are being made in regard to transportation in our area.”
The NTTA requires that counties with a toll road in the NTTA have adequate representation on the CCAC and can appoint a Contiguous County Member to the committee to serve that particular counties’ interests.
Johnson County was eligible to become a member of the CCAC in 2015 with the development of Chisholm Trail Parkway, a tollway that extends from Fort Worth to Nolan River Road in Cleburne.
The late R.C. “Mac” McFall was the inaugural representative for Johnson County in 2015.
Under the CCAC charter, as the NTTA extends its reach to other counties with future tollway development, those counties will become eligible to appoint a member of the CCAC.
Under state charter the NTTA is a political subdivision of the state of Texas. It is authorized to acquire, construct, maintain, repair and operate turnpike projects in the north Texas region.
