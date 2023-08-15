A new school year is bringing plenty of “new” for one school district. As Cleburne ISD students prepare to return to the classroom on Wednesday, changes are in the midst, everything from grade reconfigurations and changes in arrival and dismissal times to upgrades and expansions on their campus.
For the first time, pre-kindergarten through fourth grade will make up the student populations at Cleburne’s seven elementary campuses. The former Lowell Smith Jr. Middle School will be open its doors as Smith Intermediate School for fifth- and sixth-graders. All seventh- and eighth-graders will attend A.D. Wheat Middle School.
In addition to the grade reconfigurations, new start and end times have been established to accommodate families with students at multiple campuses. Elementary schools begin at 7:45 a.m. and dismiss at 3:30 p.m. All secondary campuses will run from 8:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Upgrades and new construction at Smith and Wheat, done in phases over a two-year period, are finished and ready for scholars. Both campuses can house up to 1,450 students. Leading construction work over the summer was the expansion of the schools’ cafeterias.
From the signage change on the outside of the building, to a bright and playful color scheme within, Smith now reflects an upper-level elementary learning environment. Phase II renovations this summer included the front office, administration offices and Special Education spaces.
The second year of renovation and construction at Wheat has been in final stages over the summer, involving the completion of a new gymnasium/storm shelter, locker rooms and weight room. The last major project at the campus is the transformation of a former gym into a new and spacious library/media center.
Dr. Kristi Rhone, assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, said the preparation for the new school year by teachers is adding to the sense of excitement that comes with the return to the classroom.
“We’ve had so many educators attend professional development sessions over the summer,” Rhone said. “Our teachers are excited about the new strategies they will be using to help students be successful — and that is exciting for me. Seven thousand students will be impacted by the campus teams we have in place.
“Teachers are engaged in those last few touches to their classrooms and getting ready for the kids who will fill them. So much intentional planning has preceded the start to this new school year across the district. We’ve created an inviting, energetic, positive learning environment for our kids to step into. We are ready.”
Superintendent Coby Kirkpatrick, is also ready to experience his first school year in Cleburne after joining the team on July 19.
“You can feel the energy and excitement everywhere you turn,” he said. “I’ve been attending our Meet the Teacher and student orientation activities and that has given me a glimpse of what we’ll see on that first day of school. When our buildings are filled with the kids we are here to serve, that will be even more exciting. Our teachers have prepped all summer for their work with students which will result in a fantastic school year in every corner of the district. I can’t wait to see the great things happening in 2023-24.”
Other districts
Burleson and Grandview ISD students also return to the classroom on Wednesday, while Joshua ISD students begin today. Alvarado ISD students begin Thursday.
Godley ISD welcomed students back to campus on Aug. 8, while Keene and Rio Vista ISDs started Wednesday. Both Keene and Rio Vista operate on four-day weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.