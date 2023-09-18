Late summer into early fall signifies many things in Texas — triple digit temperatures, the end of baseball season but the beginning of Friday night lights and the last lazy days of summer. Schools across the state have opened their doors for another school year.
Nestled at the intersection for Johnson, Somervell and Hood counties sits a school that readily available to area high school students who may not like their current school environment. Brazos River Charter School has been in operation for 20 years. The school originally opened as a Texas public charter school focused on graduate recovery. While still serving students who would likely drop out, the school’s population has expanded over the last several years to serve students of all abilities.
One advantage that BRCS students enjoy is a four-hour school day. They may choose to attend the morning session which operates from 8 a.m. to noon or the afternoon session which runs from noon to 4 p.m. Students attend five classes within the session. They participate in traditional classes for core subject areas and utilize online modules for elective classes.
Carolyn Kendall has just begun her third year at the helm of Brazos River Charter School. Before taking on the principal position, Kendall served the school as a counselor and teacher.
“People thought I was crazy for leaving Grandview where I taught for over 10 years, but I felt called to begin a new chapter at BRCS," Kendall said. "It did not take long for me to realize that I had made the right decision. BRCS is a family. Our teachers truly care about the “whole” student.”
Senior student Sayer Whaley, enrolled at BRCS in 2021 as a sophomore.
“I chose to come to the school for the opportunity of small, well-organized classes," Whaley said.
The class size may have been what originally piqued Whaley’s interest, but he said he has stayed for a different reason.
“The teachers have been my own family," he said. "They truly care about the student and the person as well."
Sophomore student Cat McArthur echoes many of Whaley’s sentiments.
“The school has inspired and driven me more than any other public or online school," she said.
She said that the “creative freedom teachers give students on projects” is another reason she chooses to attend Brazos River Charter School.
The staff works to provide opportunities for its students. They have a National Honor Society for students who excel academically. BRCS also recognizes students for positive choices in its Student Spotlight program. Once a month, students can participate in Lunch Bunch. Proceeds from the sale of meals help fund a scholarship program. Graduation ceremonies are conducted in the Glen Rose High School auditorium with a valedictorian and salutatorian.
Families who would like to learn more about the school may call Kendall at 254-898-9226 and arrange a tour. An open house event will be held Tuesday. Families can meet teachers, tour classrooms, and eat a free hot dog. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and is open to all families with a student in ninth through 12th grade.
